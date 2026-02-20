$7B Pledged Globally To Gaza Reconstruction Fund, US Contributes $10B

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has announced that various countries have contributed $7 billion to the Gaza Reconstruction Fund, and the United States plans to provide an additional $10 billion to the program.

Reuters reported that, according to Trump, the $7 billion in contributions from different countries has so far been pledged to the fund.

He said the fund is intended to rebuild Gaza following the disarmament of Hamas - a goal that Reuters described as“far from realistic” under current conditions.

Reuters also highlighted key challenges facing the initiative, including the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the actual availability of funds, and the pace of humanitarian aid.

Trump pledged that the US would contribute $10 billion to the program, without specifying the source of the funds.

sa