$7B Pledged Globally To Gaza Reconstruction Fund, US Contributes $10B
Reuters reported that, according to Trump, the $7 billion in contributions from different countries has so far been pledged to the fund.
He said the fund is intended to rebuild Gaza following the disarmament of Hamas - a goal that Reuters described as“far from realistic” under current conditions.
Reuters also highlighted key challenges facing the initiative, including the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the actual availability of funds, and the pace of humanitarian aid.
Trump pledged that the US would contribute $10 billion to the program, without specifying the source of the funds.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment