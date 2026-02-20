FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES THRILLER FEATURE“I DON't LOVE YOU ANYMORE”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the thriller I DON'T LOVE YOU ANYMORE --now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on February 20, 2026.

A homeless man's body is found floating lifelessly in a couple's pool by a detective (Paul McCrane - FAME, ER, 24) who doubts the couple's story and interrogates them in separate rooms to unwind the facts. Their differing versions of the crime and what led to it create a Rashomon-like puzzle, replaying the night of the shooting like the slow-motion squeeze of a trigger. How were they really connected? What lies were told to cover up the true nature of their relationship. I DON'T LOVE YOU ANYMORE unspools with the twists and suspense of a slow-burn crime thriller. Henri Esteve (Revenge, Primo, The Pitt), Hope Lauren (PURE O, THE FOREVER PURGE), and Marcus Henderson (GET OUT, SNOWFALL, THE LINCOLN LAWYER) deliver riveting performances as they each battle with the truth and reveal a troubling story of love and friendship beneath the surface.

Written and directed by Mitch Marcus, I DON'T LOVE YOU ANYMORE was produced by Marcus, Zachary Kingham-Seagle and Elisabeth Rudolph. The film features performances by: Marcus Henderson ('Kevin Broady'), Hope Lauren ('Angie'), Henri Esteve ('Brett'), Paul McCrane ('Detective') and Dionne Lea ('Jeanine').

"Inspired by classic crime stories like DIAL M FOR MURDER and SHALLOW GRAVE, I made a movie about deception,” said filmmaker Mitch Marcus.“How well do we really know even our most intimate relationships? What happens when we uncover the little, and not so little, lies that wind their way through our lives with sometimes enormous consequences?"

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire I DON'T LOVE YOU ANYMORE directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

