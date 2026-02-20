Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Ban On Construction Or Naming Of Masjids After Mughal Emperor Babur

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the construction or naming of any mosque in the name of Babur or Babri Masjid across India, news agency PTI reported.

A Bench comprising Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to entertain the plea, legal news website LiveLaw said.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that no mosque should be constructed or named after Babur, describing him as an“invader”. It was also submitted that Babur had referred to Hindus as slaves and that action ought to be taken against persons allegedly engaging in such activities, the website reported.

The plea sought a broad direction restraining authorities from permitting the construction or naming of any mosque in the name of Babur or Babri Masjid anywhere in India.

As the Court expressed a disinclination to entertain the matter, the petitioner withdrew it. Accordingly, the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Recently, a former Trinamool Congress member, Humayun Kabir, sparked controversy by announcing plans to build the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

In November 2019, in the judgment allowing the construction of the Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court had termed the destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 an egregious violation of the rule of law. The Court had directed that 5 acres of an alternate site should be allotted in a prominent place in Ayodhya itself for the reconstruction of Babri Masjid.

Who was Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur?

Born as Zahir ud-Din Muhammad, Babur was the founder of the Mughal Empire in the Indian subcontinent.

Babur was originally a ruler from Fergana (present-day Uzbekistan). But after losing and regaining territories in Central Asia, he turned toward India. In 1526, he defeated the Delhi Sultan Ibrahim Lodi at the First Battle of Panipat, which many consider a turning point that led to the establishment of Mughal rule in India.

(With LiveLaw inputs)



