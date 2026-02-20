Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region, Causing Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, in the evening, as a result of an attack by Shahed 131/136 UAVs in the Bashtanka district, 55 settlements were left without power.

As of 6:00 a.m., 6 settlements remain without power. Restoration work is ongoing.

Yesterday, the enemy also attacked the Snihurivka community with a combat drone, preliminarily of the Molniya type. There were no casualties.

In addition, during the day, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on open terrain in the Voznesensk district, presumably an Iskander-M missile. There were no casualties.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 970 over past day

Yesterday, the enemy also attacked the Ochakiv community with an FPV drone. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, flooding has cut off a village in the Mykolaiv region from the mainland, and food and medicine are being delivered by boat.