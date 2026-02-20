Isupplier Portal Launched To Enhance Govt Service Efficiency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has unveiled the iSupplier e-portal, marking a pivotal step in Qatar's digital transformation strategy to modernise government procurement and enhance service delivery for the business community.

On its X platform, MoCI stated that this new unified digital platform is designed to streamline interactions between the Ministry and its commercial partners, aiming to enhance service efficiency and expedite administrative transactions.

The launch aligns with MoCI's ongoing efforts to advance its infrastructure and provide a more agile, transparent business environment.

By migrating procurement services to a centralised digital hub, the Ministry aims to eliminate manual paperwork and enable real-time tracking of various commercial processes.

Officials note that the iSupplier portal serves as an end-to-end management system for the private sector.

Through this interface, companies can update their official data, manage user permissions, and submit technical or financial bids for government projects.

The system also handles the receipt of purchase orders, the submission of price quotes, and the processing of digital invoices.

This comprehensive suite of services ensures that the entire lifecycle of a government contract, from the initial bid to final payment, can be managed within a single, secure environment.

A critical update for the business community is the Ministry's announcement that the iSupplier portal will now be the exclusive platform for all procurement practices valued at less than QR200,000.

This mandate underscores the Ministry's commitment to making digital-first operations the standard for small to medium-scale government contracts, effectively phasing out traditional paper-based submissions for these brackets.

To ensure a smooth transition, MoCI has outlined specific steps for previously registered companies to activate their accounts.

Businesses are required to provide detailed information regarding their company representative to the Ministry's procurement department via email.

The required documentation includes the company's Commercial Registration (CR) number, Trade License number, and the full personal details of the authorised representative, including QID, mobile number, and email. Furthermore, companies must clearly specify the type of permissions required for their users, such as account management, financial authority, or procurement rights.

To assist users in navigating the new system, the MoCI has provided QR codes leading directly to the electronic services interface and a comprehensive user manual.

This proactive approach aims to minimise downtime for suppliers and ensure that the private sector is well-equipped to use the new tools.