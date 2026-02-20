Qatar's AI Ambitions Rapidly Transforming From Vision To Execution: Expert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions are rapidly transitioning from vision to execution, as the country deepens investments, strengthens governance frameworks, and expands cross-sector adoption of emerging technologies, Lara Gureje, an industry expert, has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Gureje, the Founder & CEO of DatOculi LLC, a US and Qatar-based data governance, stewardship, and privacy company, noted that what was once a largely exploratory domain has evolved into a central pillar of national development, aligning closely with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the broader Digital Agenda.

According to the AI expert, who participated in the Qatar-US Innovation & AI Leadership Forum and the Web Summit Qatar 2026, recent high-level discussions in Doha have reflected the country's maturing approach to AI.

“Policymakers, technology leaders, and international stakeholders increasingly emphasise that the challenge is no longer confined to accelerating deployment, but ensuring that innovation proceeds within clear ethical, regulatory, and security parameters,” she said.

She noted that the focus on responsible AI, incorporating transparency, accountability, and trust, is becoming a defining feature of Qatar's digital transformation narrative.

“This shift is anchored in institutional strategy. The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy continues to guide public- and private-sector priorities, promoting AI adoption across government services, economic sectors, and knowledge industries,” Gureje said.

She added that coordinated oversight mechanisms have reinforced this direction, supporting policy harmonisation, capability development, and inter-agency collaboration.

“Collectively, these efforts signal a deliberate move toward structured and sustainable AI integration rather than fragmented experimentation.”

She opined that in the government sphere, AI applications are steadily gaining operational relevance.“Digital systems enhanced by machine learning and automation are being utilised to streamline administrative workflows, strengthen decision-making processes, and improve service delivery."

“From intelligent data analysis to process optimisation, the emphasis remains on practical value creation, enhancing efficiency while preserving reliability and governance integrity.” Gureje said. Education and research ecosystems are also undergoing notable evolution in the country, with universities and innovation centres increasingly embedding AI into curricula, research agendas, and interdisciplinary initiatives.

This dual focus on talent development and knowledge generation is widely viewed as critical to long-term competitiveness, particularly as global demand intensifies for specialised AI expertise, advanced computing capabilities, and domain-specific innovation.

Qatar's AI trajectory is further reinforced by international engagement. Strategic partnerships and industry dialogues hosted in Doha continue to connect local institutions with global expertise, investors, and technology networks. Such collaborations play a pivotal role in transferring knowledge, accelerating ecosystem maturity, and positioning Qatar within broader conversations on trusted and ethical AI development.

Gureje noted that entrepreneurship is emerging as another important component of the landscape. Startup-focused initiatives, innovation challenges, and technology forums are creating new pathways for AI-driven ventures.“These platforms not only showcase locally developed solutions but also contribute to a culture of experimentation and commercialisation, both essential for sustaining a vibrant digital economy,” she added.

Gureje said that as Qatar continues to navigate an increasingly complex global technology landscape, its evolving AI ecosystem underscores a broader national objective: leveraging advanced technologies to drive economic diversification, institutional effectiveness, and knowledge-based growth, while maintaining a firm commitment to governance and societal impact.