Russians Launch Over 20 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Three Civilians

As of 7:30 on Friday, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district, including the town of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. A 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. Damage was reported to enterprises, a gymnasium, banks, a post office, a café, a shop, and about a dozen vehicles.

“In the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district, a 48-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalized, and doctors assess her condition as moderate. Homes and vehicles caught fire,” Hanzha said.

In the Synelnykove district, the Dubovykivka and Vasylkivka communities were hit. An 87-year-old woman was injured. A fire broke out, and residential buildings were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the previous day, Russian forces carried out nearly 40 attacks on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, leaving three people wounded.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration