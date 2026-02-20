Russians Launch Over 20 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Three Civilians
As of 7:30 on Friday, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district, including the town of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. A 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. Damage was reported to enterprises, a gymnasium, banks, a post office, a café, a shop, and about a dozen vehicles.
“In the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district, a 48-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalized, and doctors assess her condition as moderate. Homes and vehicles caught fire,” Hanzha said.
In the Synelnykove district, the Dubovykivka and Vasylkivka communities were hit. An 87-year-old woman was injured. A fire broke out, and residential buildings were damaged.Read also: AFU counterattack to prevent enemy from advancing toward Dnipro petrovsk region, Voloshyn claims
As reported by Ukrinform, the previous day, Russian forces carried out nearly 40 attacks on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, leaving three people wounded.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment