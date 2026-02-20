Govt Flags Encroachment On Key Properties Outside J & K

96 Kanals of 'Kashmir House' in Delhi Under MES Control

Over 1,250 Kanals in Haryana in Legal Dispute; Amritsar Land Also Under Litigation

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that several of its high value properties in New Delhi, Amritsar and Haryana are under unauthorised occupation, with legal proceedings and administrative efforts underway to reclaim them.

In a written reply to a cut motion moved by Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone, the minister in charge of the Hospitality and Protocol Department said that 96 kanals of land at“Kashmir House” on Rajaji Marg in New Delhi are currently under the occupation of the Military Engineering Service functioning under the Ministry of Defence.

The government owns 114 kanals and 11.2 marlas at the Rajaji Marg property. Of this, 18 kanals are presently under its possession, where staff quarters have been constructed. The minister said that one kanal and 11.2 marlas were retrieved from unauthorised occupation on June 5, 2023. The matter regarding the remaining land has been consistently taken up with the Estates Department and the Ministry of Defence.

The House was also informed that approximately eight kanals and five marlas of land at Daimganj, Tapai Road, Amritsar, are under illegal occupation. The government owns around 32 kanals and nine marlas at the site.

Through sustained legal action and district court orders in Amritsar, nearly 14 kanals and 11 marlas were retrieved from Raminder Singh Buloria and nine kanals and 13 marlas from Balbir Sharma. The remaining land, measuring about eight kanals and five marlas, including two kanals and 15 marlas under Kuldip and approximately five kanals and 10 marlas under Raminder Pal Singh, is presently under litigation before competent civil courts. Execution proceedings are ongoing, and recovery is expected following final adjudication.

The Minister further disclosed that the government has initiated legal proceedings to recover 1,251 kanals and four marlas of land at Mangla area in Sirsa district of Haryana. The land was leased out in the late 1960s to Bajwa Brothers.

Due to alleged violations of lease conditions, particularly non payment of lease rent, the government approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to enforce its ownership rights and secure possession. The matter is currently at the stage of final arguments, the Minister said.

The disclosure has brought into focus the status of Jammu and Kashmir government assets outside the Union Territory, particularly those located in prime urban areas and involving large tracts of land under prolonged occupation or litigation.

Action Against Big Land Sharks

Taking a firm stand against encroachment on government land, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured action in the matter and said it will begin with influential violators before targeting the poor.

Winding up the discussions on grants of his departments in J&K Legislative Assembly, Omar said there was no disagreement over the need to remove encroachments, but stressed that the process must be fair and follow due advice given to departments.

“None of us is saying that action should not be taken against encroachers. One of the members, Sham Lal Sharma (BJP MLA), said while the bulldozers are used against the poor, the rich manage to escape; it reflects a long-standing practice that needs to be reversed. He has said the right thing,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that the government would first move against powerful land grabbers who, he said, often shield themselves by aligning with political parties or leaders.

“When we initiate action, we must first proceed against the big land sharks and land grabbers who infiltrate different political parties and join leaders and manage to protect themselves,” he said.

He assured the House that only after action against such influential encroachers would the government, if necessary, proceed against others, reiterating his commitment to an equitable and just approach.

The members across party lines had raised the use of bulldozers in Jammu and Kashmir against the poor people and called for removing encroachments on government lands, starting from powerful people.