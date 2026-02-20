US-Iran News: Trump Deploys 'Large Military Assets' - Is America Going To War? What's The Nuclear Deal? Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) As tensions continue to brew between the United States (US) and Iran, the Pentagon is reportedly sending "the largest force of American warships and aircraft to the Middle East in decades," the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Does this mean the US is going to war with Iran? What weapons and military assets has the US deployed to the Middle East? Here's all you need to know:

List of all military assets Trump deployed in Middle East

Trump had said that a "larger fleet" is headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln.

According to the Associated Press, the US Navy has 14 ships in the region - two aircraft carriers, nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships, with more on the way, according to a US official. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently en route to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Military Air Tracking Alliance was quoted as saying that it tracked more than 85 fuel tankers and over 170 cargo planes heading into the region in mid-February.

Trump's military assets in the Middle East right now include:

1. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers have been in the Arabian Sea since the end of January after being redirected from the South China Sea, AP reported.

2. The strike group brought roughly 5,700 additional service members to the region to bolster the smaller force of a few destroyers and three littoral combat ships that were already in the region.

3. Two weeks later, Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with three destroyers and more than 5,000 more service members, to head to the region.

4. Dozens of fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s and F-16s, left bases in the US and Europe and were spotted heading to the Middle East by the Military Air Tracking Alliance, the AP reported.

5. They reportedly tracked support aircraft, like six of the military's early-warning E-3 aircraft, heading to a base in Saudi Arabia. Those aircraft are key for coordinating operations with a large number of aircraft.

6. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles: US Central Command said on social media that the fighter jet "enhances combat readiness and promotes regional security and stability."

The activity is similar to last year when the US moved in air defense hardware, like a Patriot missile system, in anticipation of an Iranian counterattack following the June bombing of three key nuclear sites, the AP reported.

What's the conflict between Iran and US?

Trump wants Iran to constrain its nuclear program. But Iran has maintained that it will be open to negotiations if the US is ready to discuss lifting sanctions.

Besides, Israel is pushing for the negotiations to include limits on the range of Tehran's ballistic missiles, but Iran has so far dismissed that as a red line.

What is the nuclear deal at centre of the conflict? Story so far

In 2015, Iran agreed a long-term deal on its nuclear programme with a group of world powers known as the P5+1 - the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

The plan was formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the accord, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

As part of the deal, Tehran capped its uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent and its enriched uranium stockpile at 300kg (660lb).

This was enough for Iran to use for nuclear power plants, but far from adequate for weapons. In exchange, the US lifted most sanctions previously imposed on Iran.

However, Trump withdrew the US from this deal in his first term as president, in May 2018, and reimposed sanctions against Tehran. Trump's successor, Joe Biden, kept most of Trump's sanctions in place.

In May 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that Iran had stockpiled more than 400kg (880lb) of uranium enriched to 60 percent.

At 60 percent enrichment, uranium is considered ready to be developed for weapons. According to Al JAzeera, no non-nuclear weapons state is known to keep uranium enriched to levels as high as 60 percent.

What does the US want now?

Now, Trump wants Iran to make "no nuclear weapons," while Iran has maintained that it has no intention to build one.

"I hereby declare once more before this Assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in September 2025.

However, the US demands that:

1. Iran to abandon all aspects of its nuclear program

2. Iran must not build nuclear weapons

3. Iran must not enrich uranium at all

4. Iran must hand over any enriched uranium it already has and not produce more

What does Iran want?

Iran has consistently argued that its nuclear programme is civilian in nature, according to reports.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated this week that Iran, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), will not forego its right to nuclear technology for "peaceful purposes."

“This inherent right is non-negotiable,” he told the international conference on disarmament in Geneva, as per Tehran Times.

Iran, therefore, wants to continue to have a nuclear programme, even if with some limits; and able to enrich uranium, even if with some limits, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran also believes that the IAEA's report on its enriched uranium last year was designed to provide the US and Israel with justification for their attacks.

Besides, Iran believes its ballistic missiles offer it much-needed protection against regional threats, especially Israel.

Is the US going to war with Iran?

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that a failure in securing a nuclear deal with Iran could result in an attack on Iran.

Last week, Trump threatened Iran with "very traumatic" consequence if it fails to make a nuclear deal. This week, at the Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, Trump stressed that “bad things happen” if Tehran did not negotiate in good faith -- hinting at possible military action.

Moreover, Trump said in January that "a massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose."

He also reminded Iran of“Operation Midnight Hammer,” and threatened that "the next attack will be far worse" if an " equitable deal" is not reached.

Trump has now given Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days to reach a pact.

Is US-Iran war likely?

International Politics professor David Dunn told FirstPost that the positioning of the forces suggests that the use of force is likely.

"It's partly because the way in which these two different carrier backing groups are being deployed. One has been deployed for offensive purposes and the second is being deployed off Israel in an effort to try and defend Israel for any retaliatory track," Dunn explained.

Meanwhile, CNN and CBS reported Wednesday that the US military will be ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, though Trump has reportedly not made a final decision yet.

Besides, a senior advisor to Trump told Axios that there is a“90% chance” of military action against Iran within the next“few weeks” as diplomatic efforts falter.