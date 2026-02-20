HOOD On Track For 6Th Weekly Fall, But January Data Offers Glimmer Of Hope



Robinhood Markets Inc.'s stock has been tracking its sixth week of declines as investors remain wary of its cryptocurrency weakness and falling bitcoin prices, but retail traders are heaving a sigh of relief after January's operating data showed promising growth for the current quarter.

The company on Thursday reported that margin balances at the end of January were $18.4 billion, up 10% from the end of December 2025 and a 122% year-over-year surge. Robinhood's Total Platform Assets at the end of January rose 59% to $324 billion from a year earlier.

Shares of Robinhood have declined more than 33% so far this year as concerns about slowing growth in key metrics remain, but Wall Street analysts have noted that the company has been able to offset the slowdown in its crypto business through growth in options, primarily through payment for order flow (PFOF), as well as prediction markets.

The stock closed nearly 1% higher on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak and trading at $75.67, hovering around its lowest levels since June 2025.

January's Robinhood Data: A Sigh Of Relief

Robinhood said that the number of funded customers at the end of January was 27.2 million, up nearly 190 thousand from the end of December 2025, and its best numbers ever. The company's net deposits were $4.5 billion in January, representing 17% annualized growth from December 2025 total platform assets.

The company's total platform assets include the total value of all the customer cash, equities, options, and cryptocurrency on the platform. Trading Volumes in January showed that options contracts traded were 200 million, up 20% year-over-year, and event contracts traded were 3.4 billion, up 17% from last month.

Robinhood's crypto notional trading volumes were $22.9 billion, up 8% from December 2025 and jumped 12% year-over-year.

How Are Retail Users Reacting To HOOD?

Retail sentiment on Robinhood dipped to 'bearish' from 'extremely bullish' a week ago, with message volumes at 'extremely low' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits noted that HOOD stock didn't crash with markets, which“looks like a good sign.”

Shares of Robinhood have gained nearly 47% in the last 12 months.

