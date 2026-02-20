Rajkummar Rao Calls Himself And Daughter Parvati 'Extremely Lucky' To Have Patralekha In Their Lives

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao on Friday penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Patralekha, calling her the“best thing” that ever happened to him. He also expressed gratitude and said that he and his daughter Parvati are extremely blessed to have her in their lives.

Taking to his social media account, Rajkummar shared a series of pictures and wrote,“Happy birthday my love. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You are the heart of our home. Parvati and I are so lucky to have you in our life. The best partner, the best mother and the best daughter. Here's to your dreams, your strength and the most incredible woman you are. Happy birthday. God bless you. @patralekhaa.”

The first picture showcases Patralekha posing on a snowy landscape in front of a grand white cathedral. The actress looks smart in a long winter coat with a fur stole and boots. Another picture shows the couple twinning in heavy winter wear, smiling against a snow-clad backdrop under a pastel sky. Another picture shows a close-up selfie capturing the two enjoying snowfall on a European street. The carousel post also includes a heartwarming wedding picture of the couple dressed in traditional red and cream attire. Another picture shows them performing a religious ritual together.

Talking about Rajkummar and Patralekha's love story, the couple first met through common friends and later worked together in the film 'CityLights' in 2014. The two reportedly dated for over a decade before tying the knot. Rajkummar and Patralekha got married in November 2021 in Chandigarh in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Filmmaker Farah Khan who is extremely close to the couple was probably the only one from the Bollywood industry who was invited for the wedding. Over the years, the couple has been touted as one of the most genuine pairs in Bollywood.

The duo recently embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter Parvati in November 2025. Their embraced parenthood on the same day as their wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in 'Srikanth' and has several projects in the pipeline.

–IANS

