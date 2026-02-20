Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Benjamin D. Muir

Benjamin D. Muir


  • Casual Academic, School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Benjamin D. Muir is a reformed juvenile delinquent born on unceded Dharug land (Penrith). He is a prize-winning writer, casual academic, teacher, researcher, musician, and producer. His novel, The McMillan Diaries, forthcoming from Vitagraph Publishing in 2026, was the recipient of the 2019 AAWP/UWAP Meniscus Chapter One Prize.

His work has appeared in SBS Australia, Studio Stories via FBI Radio's Or It Didn't Happen, Antipodean Science Fiction, The Fifth Estate, Affirmations: of the Modern and several anthologies.

He holds a doctorate from Western Sydney University, where he teaches literature and creative writing. His thesis was on depictions of grief and trauma in Mark Z. Danielewski's House of Leaves.

Outside of his casual teaching work, Benjamin works full-time as a Research Support Officer for Western Sydney University, and co-founded Vitagraph Publishing where he serves as assistant editor voluntarily.

  • 2021–present Casual Academic, Western Sydney University
  • –present Research Support Officer, Western Sydney University
  • 2023 Western Sydney University, Doctor of Creative Arts/Literature and Creative Writing

