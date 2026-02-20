Jo Coghlan

Associate Professor, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England

Jo's research uses both sociological and political lenses to examine a range of popular culture forms and contexts. An interdisciplinary researcher, Jo conducts research on a range of popular and material culture topics including gendered political fashion, death studies with a focus on death fashion, critical film and television studies with a focus on class and violence, romance studies which examine issues of representation and historical accuracy, representations of animals in popular culture in a post-humanist context and royals, and issues of celebrity and fandom in modern society.

Jo is a co-founder of UNE's Popular Culture Research Network (PopCRN), Australia's leading popular culture research network and is an Editorial Board Member of The Australasian Journal of Popular Culture (Intellect).

2013–present Lecturer, SCU

2010 University of Wollongong, PhD

ExperienceEducation