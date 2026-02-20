Tirumala Ghee Row: Jagan Reddy Denies YSRCP Role, Lays Out Timeline

YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy raised a series of questions over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddoos, asserting that there was no role of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the entire episode. Addressing the controversy surrounding the supply of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday laid out a timeline of events beginning from the day of polling in the state.

Jagan Reddy Questions YSRCP's Role

"Voting took place on May 13, 2024. Tenders were opened on May 15, 2024. Two days after the election, the tenders were opened. Two days after the voting, a supply order was issued to AR Dairy. The election results were announced on June 4, 2024. Chandrababu Naidu took charge. On June 12, AR Dairy began supplying ghee. Four tankers supplied on July 12, 20, 25, and July 4 passed all tests. Subsequently, four tankers sent by AR Dairy on July 6 and 12 failed the test" Referring to the report of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Jagan said it was released on July 23, 2024.

"The NDDB report was released on July 23, 2024. On July 25, 2024, these four tankers that failed the test were sent back. On July 27, 2024, the four rejected tankers were secretly parked near a stone crusher. In August and September 2024, four rejected tankers were secretly returned to the TTD at 4 a.m. How is the YSRCP involved? From the finalisation of the tender, the supply of ghee, testing, the rejection of the tankers, and the return of the same tankers to the TTD and their acceptance, what is the YSRCP's connection to all this?," Reddy added while addressing a press conference.

YSRCP Demands Transparency

On Thursday, YSR Congress Party Andhra Pradesh MLC M Ravindranath demanded that the facts regarding the Tirumala laddu prasadam controversy be made public to identify who benefited from the issue. Talking to the media in Vijayawada, the MLC M Ravindranath said, "We want the issue to be resolved and to clarify the facts. We need to know who benefited... The government is not coming forward... We will present all the evidence and reports from the CBI and medical... We will also open financial statements, including the tie-ups of the Heritage company with the ghee firms..."

Background of the Controversy

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in 2024, made public laboratory reports indicating the presence of foreign fats, including traces of animal fat, in the ghee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)