PM Modi Extends Statehood Day Wishes To Arunachal Pradesh And Mizoram

PM Modi's wishes for Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Prime Minister hailed the spirited and industrious citizens of the Arunachal Pradresh who played a key role in strengthening the nation's progress the nation's progress "Warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Blessed with majestic landscapes and an extraordinary cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a shining example of harmony between tradition and nature. Its spirited and industrious citizens play a vital role in strengthening the nation's progress. At the same time, the state's diverse tribal ethos adds immense richness to our nation. May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come," PM Modi said.

PM Modi greets Mizoram

Prime Ministed Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of their Statehood Day today. PM hailed the strong community spirit and gracious people of Mizoram who embody values of kindness and compassion. "Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is widely known for its striking natural beauty and enduring cultural traditions. Its strong community spirit and gracious people embody values of kindness and compassion. The rich Mizo heritage, expressed through tradition, music and other aspects of everyday life is very inspiring. May Mizoram advance on the path of growth and achieve new milestones in the years ahead," PM Modi said on X.

Path to Statehood

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance. The state's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.

Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20, 1987, hence, every year on February 20, to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)