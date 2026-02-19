Audi S6 E-Tron Review: Where Quiet Luxury Meets Instant Torque

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Audi is done dipping its toes into the electric future; it's diving in headfirst. With the new Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, the brand signals a move toward a fully mature electrified lineup that blends performance, technology, and unmistakably evolved Audi design. Here is a closer look at the performance-oriented four-door coupé.

DESIGN & AESTHETICS

Those familiar with the first-generation A5, which was described by its designer, Walter de Silva, as“the most beautiful car I have ever designed,” will recognise it as the design archetype, more so than the A6 and S6 of the past. Designed as a Sportback, it features a highly aerodynamic coupé-like silhouette with integrated door handles and a hatchback rear end. Up front, sleek DRLs sit above the LED headlights, and replacing the traditional grille is a closed panel detailed with hockey-stick accents and flanked by silver-accented air intakes.

Inspired by Chinese design trends, the rear features a continuous light bar with customisable graphics and a subtle diffuser. It rides on 10-spoke Y-design alloy wheels with 275/35 R21 rear tyres and slightly smaller 245/40 R21 fronts. For those seeking quiet luxury with a badge that defines it, this is it.

The interior retains Audi's familiar dark dashboard design, but the newly infused jagged-edged styling moves away from the brand's renowned geometric simplicity. The centre console is finished in piano black and black metal trims, along with some surprisingly cheap plastics.

Technologically, the cabin is centred around the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus (11.9-inch) and MMI display (14.5-inch), housed within a single curved panel. It looks impressive, especially with the additional 11.9-inch screen for navigation, radio, telephone, and vehicle settings, though the graphics feel rather simplistic.

The slightly oversized steering wheel features confusing touch controls, along with a touch panel replacing the traditional door controls, which is not particularly responsive. An interesting gimmick is the flashing repeater integrated into the ambient lighting, while the standout feature is the digital camera-based side-view mirrors, which feel more gimmicky than functional.

The seats are very comfortable and look striking with their perforated and quilted design, complete with extendable thigh support. In the rear, legroom is decent, though the seat base feels low due to the underfloor batteries raising the floor.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

The Audi S6 e-tron produces 370 kW, rising to 405 kW with Launch Control, allowing it to sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. Acceleration is rapid both off the line and in everyday driving, making overtakes effortless.

Power is delivered through a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system with variable torque distribution that enhances traction. However, the steering feels disappointingly vague and lacks the feedback expected of an S6. Red brake calipers add a sporty touch, though the

absence of drilled discs feels like a missed opportunity. Regenerative braking can be adjusted via paddles.

Ride comfort is of prime quality, delivering a quiet and smooth experience thanks to its standard air suspension. Audi claims a range of over 675 km, but the real-world indicated range is closer to 450 km, which is merely decent. Practicality is improved by an under-tray charging cable storage solution, although the large charging port cover opens slowly. Finally, fast-charging capability allows it to go from 10 to 80 per cent in a brisk 21 minutes.

FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY

Air-conditioning performance is average and controlled via the touchscreen, which is not ideal. Rear passengers benefit from vents on both the B-pillars and the centre console for improved airflow.

The main infotainment screen features minimalistic graphics with user-friendly menus and acceptable levels of customisation, though voice control is not very effective. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and seamless. The lower centre console houses a hidden wireless charging pad, making phone access difficult while charging, along with two USB-C ports. The 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system delivers good audio quality, though it falls short of exceptional.

The sedan-with-a-hatchback layout provides a generous 502-litre boot, expandable to 1,330 litres, complemented by a small 27-litre frunk suitable for a backpack. Practical touches include a deep central storage cubby, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, an effective 360-degree camera system, and adaptive cruise control.

VERDICT

The 2026 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron further amplifies Audi's foray into an electric performance future, blending striking design, strong acceleration, and everyday refinement. While steering feedback and interior material quality fall short of traditional S6 expectations, comfort, technology, and practicality remain strong suits. Real-world range is adequate, but charging convenience helps offset this. For Dubai buyers, it offers quiet luxury in the form of a performance-oriented electric grand tourer.



