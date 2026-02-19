Investornewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Hits Milestones At Cameron, Atikokan, And Pinard Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) is advancing the art of identifying and exploring for rare earth elements (“REEs”) on North American soil. This is key for any potential solution to the world's dependence on China's near monopolistic control of the REE market and other supply chain pressures.“The Canada-based company holds working properties in Canada and the United States, focusing on British Columbia's Cameron project, Ontario's Atikokan project and Wyoming's Ogden Bear Lodge project. Powermax also previously announced its decision to option the Pinard REE property in northern Ontario,” reads a recent article.“Powermax achieved a key technical milestone at the Atikokan property in December, completing geological mapping, prospecting, ground-based radiometric surveys, and geochemical sampling across several priority targets. The company also closed out the year with details of its Phase 2 fieldwork at Cameron, and an announcement of its plans for Phase 1 work at Pinard, combining historical data with new fieldwork to identify target priorities... Powermax's exploration progress positions the company as a participant in a sector that has long-term potential thanks to the supply chain concerns and governmental interest in securing the market.”

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

