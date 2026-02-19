Metlife Skills In Action: Empowering Non-Profits To Thrive

At MetLife, we believe volunteering can be a powerful force for good. Through our MetLife Skills for Impact program, employees partner directly with nonprofits – bringing their knowledge and experience to help them tackle mission-critical challenges and build solutions that strengthen communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.