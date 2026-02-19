Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Metlife Skills In Action: Empowering Non-Profits To Thrive


2026-02-19 11:04:33

(MENAFN- 3BL) Watch this video to learn how Metlife employee volunteers are using their expertise to help nonprofits thrive.

At MetLife, we believe volunteering can be a powerful force for good. Through our MetLife Skills for Impact program, employees partner directly with nonprofits – bringing their knowledge and experience to help them tackle mission-critical challenges and build solutions that strengthen communities.

