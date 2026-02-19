Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Czech Foreign Minister Macinka

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Czech Foreign Minister Macinka


2026-02-19 11:04:08
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka today to discuss the many common interests of the American and Czech people, rooted in our shared heritage. The two agreed on the importance of leveraging the strong bilateral relationship to drive growth in both countries while cutting unnecessary regulation.

MENAFN19022026004514009831ID1110766346



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search