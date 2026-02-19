Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Czech Foreign Minister Macinka

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka today to discuss the many common interests of the American and Czech people, rooted in our shared heritage. The two agreed on the importance of leveraging the strong bilateral relationship to drive growth in both countries while cutting unnecessary regulation.

