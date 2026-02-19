'When We Team Up, We Deliver': Emmanuel Macron Tells Raj Shamani, Highlights India-France Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the growing strength of India-France relations during a candid conversation on entrepreneur Raj Shamani's podcast, emphasizing that collaboration between the two nations consistently delivers impactful results. His remark,“when we team up, we deliver,” captured the essence of a partnership that has evolved into a key global alliance.

Macron highlighted that India and France share a strategic relationship rooted in trust, innovation, and long-term cooperation. He pointed to defence as a cornerstone of ties, referencing ongoing and potential collaborations, including co-production initiatives that reflect deep mutual confidence. Beyond defence, he stressed the importance of expanding cooperation into emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, and clean energy.

A major focus of the discussion was the role of India and France in shaping the future of AI. Macron noted that India's scale and France's research capabilities make them natural partners in developing open and accessible AI systems. He emphasized the need to ensure that technological advancements are not monopolised by a handful of global players, advocating instead for a more democratic and inclusive digital future.

The French President also spoke about shared global responsibilities, highlighting how both countries can work together to address geopolitical challenges and contribute to global stability. He reiterated that the Indo-French partnership is not limited to bilateral gains but extends to broader international cooperation.

The podcast conversation came during Macron's visit to India, where both nations have been actively strengthening economic, technological, and strategic ties. Recent engagements between the two countries reflect an expanding relationship that now spans defence, trade, innovation, and education.

Macron's interaction with Shamani offered a more personal and accessible insight into diplomacy, blending policy discussions with a conversational tone. His key message remained clear-India and France, when aligned, are capable of delivering meaningful outcomes not just for themselves, but for the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his India visit on a high note, marking yet another step forward in the deepening strategic partnership between India and France. During his trip, Macron engaged in key discussions with Indian leadership across defence, technology, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. His participation in high-level meetings and public engagements highlighted a shared vision for global cooperation, innovation, and stability. The visit also reinforced long-standing ties, with both nations focusing on expanding collaboration in critical sectors and strengthening people-to-people connections.

As his visit came to an end, Macron struck a warm and personal note on social media, expressing gratitude for the hospitality he received. Sharing glimpses of his time in India, he posted a heartfelt message:“Thank you India,” reflecting his appreciation for the country's culture, leadership, and people.

The post resonated widely online, symbolising not just diplomatic success but also a strong personal connect, further strengthening the bond between the two nations beyond formal agreements.