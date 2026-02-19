Galgotias University AI Summit Row Reaches UP Assembly, SP Mlas Seek Probe Into China-Made Robodog Debacle

MENAFN - Live Mint) The controversy surrounding Galgotias University over displaying a China-made robotic dog as its now-removed stall during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi has reached the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Galgotias University is a private university in Greater Noida, part of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition camp, led by Samajwadi Party (SP) members, demanded a thorough investigation into the matter in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The SP leader alleged that the incident put the students' future in jeopardy.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, SP MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pankaj Malik alleged that the private university in Greater Noida brought disrepute to both the state and the country, news agency PTI said.

The row erupted after a university representative showcased a robotic dog named Orion on Tuesday, claiming that it was developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias, prompting netizens to quickly point out that it was a Unitree Go2, manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics and commonly used in research and education worldwide.

The private university made a dogged attempt to brazen it out with bizarre justifications through Wednesday before issuing an apology in the evening after the organisers cut power supply to its stall at the event and asked the occupants to leave.

On Thursday, Nitin Kumar Gaur, the university registrar, defended the institution and confirmed that Professor Neha Singh, who presented a Chinese robodog as the university's own at the AI Impact Summit, has not been suspended pending the completion of the investigation.

Singh, a professor of communications, while speaking to DD News this week, stated, "You need to meet Orion. This has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University." This led to controversy, with many on social media identifying that the robot was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 rather than an original, in-house development.

In the UP assembly, SP members attempted to raise the matter under Rule 56, but Speaker Satish Mahana disallowed it, noting that neither was the AI Impact Summit held in Uttar Pradesh nor was it organised by the state government, making it ineligible for discussion in the Assembly.

Rule 56 refers to a procedural provision under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly that allows a member to raise a matter of urgent public importance with the permission of the speaker.

Deputy Speaker Manju Sivach later allowed the SP members to speak on the issue under a calling attention motion.

'Making a mockery of Uttar Pradesh'

Referring to the controversy, Sachin Yadav said the university showcased a China-manufactured robotic dog as its own product, thereby making a mockery of Uttar Pradesh and the country at the global level.

"This is not a political issue, but an issue of the House. It concerns the integrity of the entire state," the SP MLA said, adding that it was the government's responsibility to verify the authenticity of products displayed at such summits.

Yadav also called for a thorough inquiry and strict action to ensure that no private university dares to make such claims in the future.

Malik said that since Galgotias University is located in Uttar Pradesh, accountability also rested with the state government. "This issue is not limited to one institution. It concerns the credibility and integrity of the country's education system and the future of our youth," he said.

Alleging that the university was functioning as a "money-making centre ", Malik urged the state government to conduct a fair, time-bound inquiry and to cancel the university's recognition if found guilty.

There was no immediate response from the government at the time of filing this report.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held in Delhi from 16 February to 20 February, marking the first global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South. The summit has attracted government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, the summit saw a number of world leaders, CEOs and business leaders from across the globe come together to share their views on artificial intelligence and announce dozens of deals.

India expects more than $200 billion in investments over the next two years, and US tech titans unveiled new deals and infrastructure projects this week.

This issue is not limited to one institution. It concerns the credibility and integrity of the country's education system and the future of our youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to democratise artificial intelligence, while calling for a transparent approach to data sharing.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of The India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi also presented India's MANAV Vision for AI, which he said will serve as a crucial link in advancing humanity's welfare.

(With agency inputs)