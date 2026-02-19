Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Immediate Plans Post Wrapping Up Cocktail 2 And Farzi 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor has revealed his plans post wrapping up with his work commitments in the coming weeks.

The actor who is hands full of projects like Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2, mentioned that he would like to go on a holiday to unwind.

During an“Ask me anything” session on Instagram, a fan asked Shahid,“What's after Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2?” The actor replied with a brief message on his story:“Holiday!!!”.

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for Farzi 2, the second season of the popular crime thriller created by Raj & DK.

The first season of Farzi marked Shahid's digital debut and starred Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The actor along with the show received a strong response from audience.

Talking about Cocktail 2, the movie is a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama *Cocktail*, which originally featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Cocktail 2 will star Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. The sequel is said to be produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Shahid, meanwhile has been receiving some great reviews from both audiences and critics alike for his powerpack performance in his recently released movie O Romeo. The movie that also starred Tripti Dimri opposite Shahid was directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Post the movie's release, Shahid Kapoor had taken to his social media account to express his gratitude to filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him another memorable character in O'Romeo".

He wrote, "Ye hai from me as an actor for this man @vishalrbhardwaj...Thank you for OROMEO!! Another character for me that's etched in my filmography. So proud so happy and so grateful (sic)", along with a red heart emoji.

Shahid also added the "Hum To Tere Hi Liye The" track from "O'Romeo" as the background score.