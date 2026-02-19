Danube Properties Begins Construction Of Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid In Dubai Silicon Oasis

Dubai, UAE - February 19, 2026 – Danube Properties has officially marked the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid in Dubai Silicon Oasis, reinforcing its enduring commitment to spiritual development and community-building initiatives across the UAE. This Masjid is the fifth to be developed under Danube Group's AED 50 million pledge to construct Masjids across the UAE - a commitment announced in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The new Masjid will stand as a symbol of faith, unity, and responsible corporate citizenship in one of Dubai's fastest-growing districts. The Masjid will be built on a plot spanning 121,000 square feet, with a built-up area of 19,000 square feet. It is designed to accommodate 1,000 worshippers - 800 men and 200 women. Thoughtfully planned to serve the needs of the community, the project will also feature parking facilities that exceed the maximum capacity, ensuring accessibility and convenience for worshippers and visitors alike. The Masjid is scheduled for completion this year.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the esteemed presence of Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, and Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, alongside other distinguished dignitaries and senior officials. The event marked the beginning of a project that reflects both spiritual devotion and long-term community investment.

With this development, Danube Properties continues to strengthen its legacy of Masjid construction in the UAE. To date, the Group has successfully built four Masjids, each serving as an important spiritual and social landmark within its respective community. The Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid will further uphold this tradition of excellence, accessibility, and thoughtful design.

Beyond delivering 41 successful projects, Danube Group remains dedicated to meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives that contribute to the nation's social development and community wellbeing. Upon its completion this year, the Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid is expected to become a central place of worship in Dubai Silicon Oasis, serving residents, professionals, and visitors while reinforcing the values of unity, generosity, and faith that define the UAE.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1632 times

PR Category: Real Estate & Construction

Posted on: Thursday, February 19, 2026 4:10:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Azizi Developments Launches Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis in Al J...