A Life Sold For Rice And Pennies, A Spirit Priceless And Unbroken

Author's Tranquility Press Releases a Landmark Memoir of Survival and Triumph

MARIETTA, GA - The most profound stories of World War II are not only on the battlefield. They are in the eyes of a child who witnessed it. Author's Tranquility Press is proud to announce the publication of a vital new memoir, The Lost Child of WWII, by Leonida Clarete-Watson, with co-author Sherman L. Watson. This is the unforgettable true story of a girl whose childhood was a casualty of war, and whose lifetime became a testament to indomitable will.

As a small child in the Philippines, Leonida“Nida” saw her father killed. Shortly after, her own mother sold her into servitude for a bag of rice and 125 pesos-about seventy-five U.S. cents. From this unspeakable beginning, Nida's odyssey unfolds, spanning jungles where she aided hidden American GIs, years of grueling labor in a cruel household, a brave marriage to a U.S. Marine, and her ultimate journey to forge a new identity in America.

The Lost Child of WWII is a narrative of breathtaking scope and intimate detail. It moves beyond the history of conflict to explore the lasting architecture of trauma and the hard-won grace of forgiveness. It is equally a story of shrewd intelligence, chronicling Nida's rise from a servant with nothing to a successful business owner who built an empire with her own hands. Her voice is direct, powerful, and free of sentimentality, offering a raw and inspiring perspective on human endurance.

This memoir is more than a personal history. It is a crucial addition to the narrative of World War II, giving voice to the countless children whose suffering and strength shaped the postwar world. It is a compelling read for anyone captivated by true stories of resilience, the immigrant experience, and the quiet heroism of rebuilding a life.

The Lost Child of WWII is available now for purchase on Amazon in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats.

About the Authors

Leonida Clarete-Watson lived the extraordinary journey detailed in this book. Her life, from the war torn Philippines to building a family and legacy in America, is a powerful saga of survival. Sherman L. Watson, her son and co-author, collaborated to faithfully capture her story and voice.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a premier publishing partner headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. The company is dedicated to helping authors navigate the publishing landscape with comprehensive services that include editing, design, marketing, and distribution, ensuring their stories reach the widest possible audience.