J. Trevino Kelley Releases New Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel Ashlight Dominion: Fear Of Breath

In a future where the air itself has turned against humanity, survival is no longer an individual fight, it is a shared promise. Ashlight Dominion: Fear of Breath by J. Trevino, delivers a haunting, thought-provoking journey into a post-collapse world where breath is currency, memory is power, and community is the last line of defense against extinction.

Set after environmental devastation has poisoned the atmosphere, the novel introduces New Umoja, a fragile but determined society held together by the Mesh, a living network of shared feelings and memory that preserves history and binds its people. But even in a world rebuilt from ruin, the same questions remain: Who gets to belong? Who deserves to survive? And what happens when systems meant to protect begin to suffocate instead?

Through layered world-building and social inquiry, Ashlight Dominion weaves together stories of resilience, betrayal, and rebirth within a society forced to evolve. As individuals struggle against both environmental collapse and human power structures, the novel examines how identity, history, and collective memory shape the fight to endure. At its core, this is not just a survival story, it is a meditation on rebuilding without repeating the failures of the past.

J. Trevion's prose burns with urgency while remaining deeply human, asking readers a question that resonates far beyond fiction: What does it mean to rise from ash, not untouched, but unbroken?

About the Author

J. Trevino Kelley is a writer and strategist with a lifelong interest in systems, power, and human behavior. A husband and father of four, raised by a single mother in a family of seven children, Kelley draws from lived experience, leadership work, and a deep curiosity about how societies respond to disruption. His speculative fiction explores survival, identity, and the consequences of rebuilding the world after collapse. Ashlight Dominion is his debut novel.

Ashlight Dominion: Fear of Breath is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

Title: Ashlight Dominion: Fear of Breath Author: J. Trevino Kelley Publication Date: February 3, 2026 ISBN: 9798243370943 Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction, Dystopian