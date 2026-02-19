ERA-Co Appoints Global Workplace Expert Stav Eilam As Strategy Director, Strengthening User Strategy Leadership Across Europe

LONDON, UK - Global placemaking and urban strategy consultancy ERA-co appointment of Stav Eilam as Strategy Director in its London studio, further strengthening the firm's workplace and strategic advisory capability across the UK and European markets.

“As global investor confidence returns to the UK office market, we see a significant opportunity to expand our strategic advisory capability,” said Amanda Stanaway, Global Head of User Strategy at ERA-co.“Stav brings deep sector expertise and a rigorous, insight-led approach that will strengthen our support for clients across workplace, education, and mixed-use developments.”

Eilam brings nearly a decade of experience spanning architecture, workplace strategy, and experience-led design, with a strong track record across the technology, science, and workplace sectors. Her appointment reinforces ERA-co's commitment to championing human-centered, research-driven approaches that align placemaking with business ambition and long-term value.

In her new role, Eilam will lead multidisciplinary teams within ERA-co's User Strategy Studio, delivering insight-led frameworks that translate complex stakeholder perspectives into actionable strategies. Her work integrates data, emerging models of work, and evolving user expectations to inform investment and decision-making from the earliest stages of development.

“ERA-co drew me in with its unwavering commitment to championing the end user,” said Eilam.“Their work is guided by curiosity and thoughtful inquiry that cuts through complexity and unlocks lasting value. What sets ERA-co apart is the way placemaking, brand, data, masterplanning, and user strategy are seamlessly woven together into a single, integrated lens.”

Eilam joins ERA-co from Gensler's London office, where she contributed to a diverse portfolio of projects across the UK and Europe. Her addition enhances ERA-co's ability to support leading global developers, occupiers, and institutions navigating evolving workplace and education environments.

Reflecting on her appointment, Eilam added,“Organisations today are navigating rapid change in how people work, collaborate, and connect. Effective strategy must be both visionary and grounded in evidence. I'm excited to join ERA-co and contribute to shaping environments that enable people and organisations to thrive.”

In addition to her leadership role at ERA-co, Eilam is actively engaged in industry dialogue and knowledge-sharing, including her participation as a panelist in leading accelerator and innovation programs focused on the future of the workplace.

Her appointment further positions ERA-co as a strategic insight partner operating across all scales of development from user strategy and workplace environments to urban intelligence and large-scale masterplanning.

ERA-co is part of the 7C Network.

About Stav Eilam

Stav Eilam is a Strategy Director and Architect known for shaping forward-thinking, experience-led environments. With extensive experience across the technology, science, and workplace sectors, she brings a strategic, human-centered lens to complex design challenges. Her work is grounded in research and foresight, with a focus on integrating emerging trends and new models of work into practical, deliverable outcomes. She is recognized for leading multidisciplinary teams and translating diverse perspectives into robust placemaking frameworks.

About ERA-co

ERA-co is a global place consultancy partnering with ambitious leaders to shape high-performing places - from workplaces to large-scale urban masterplans. Operating at the intersection of creativity, commercial strategy and urbanism, we develop the vision, positioning and experience frameworks that guide development and unlock long-term social and economic value. We believe place is one of the most powerful levers for advancing human potential and driving sustainable growth. Part of the 7C network.