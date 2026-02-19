Curtis Cottle, Founder Of SBC Financial, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Taxes In Retirement

Curtis Cottle discusses taxes in retirement

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Curtis shared valuable insights into why the common belief that retirees will be in a lower tax bracket may not always hold true. He emphasized the importance of preparing for potentially higher taxes in the future due to factors like the national deficit.

In the realm of financial planning, one of the most critical yet often overlooked aspects is the management of taxes in retirement. As individuals transition from their working years to retirement, there is a prevailing assumption that their tax burden will decrease. However, as highlighted at the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast featuring Curtis Cottle, founder of SBC Financial, this notion is increasingly being challenged. The reality is that many retirees may find themselves in a higher tax bracket than anticipated, making it essential to prepare for rising retirement taxes.

The Misconception of Lower Tax Brackets

Many individuals entering retirement operate under the belief that their income-and consequently their tax liability-will diminish. This assumption can be misleading. Cottle notes that many clients express a common sentiment: they expect to be in a lower tax bracket upon retirement. However, the reality is that this is not always the case. In fact, retirees may discover that they have higher incomes than they initially projected, which can lead to unexpected tax implications. Factors such as Social Security benefits, pension income, and withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts can significantly impact taxable income.

The Deficit and Its Implications

The podcast emphasizes the broader economic context that influences tax rates. With national debt continuing to rise, the likelihood of increased taxes becomes a pressing concern. Cottle points out that the deficit is a driving force behind potential tax increases. The government faces two primary options to address the deficit: reduce spending or raise taxes. Given the historical challenges associated with reducing government spending, many experts believe that tax increases are more probable. This uncertainty underscores the importance of proactive tax planning for retirees.

The Reality of Untaxed Accounts

A significant aspect of retirement planning involves understanding the implications of tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs. While these accounts offer immediate tax benefits, they also present future tax liabilities. Cottle refers to these accounts as“ticking time bombs,” where retirees may overlook the fact that taxes will be owed upon withdrawal. This oversight can lead to substantial financial shortfalls if individuals do not adequately prepare for the tax implications of their retirement savings.

Strategies for Tax Management in Retirement

To mitigate the impact of rising taxes, retirees must adopt strategic approaches to tax management. Cottle advocates for exploring tax-free vehicles and other methods to shelter income from taxation. By working with financial professionals who possess expertise in tax planning, retirees can develop strategies that optimize their tax situations. For instance, converting traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs can be an effective way to minimize future tax liabilities, as withdrawals from Roth accounts are tax-free in retirement.

Additionally, retirees should consider diversifying their income sources to include taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free accounts. This diversification allows for greater flexibility in managing tax liabilities during retirement. By strategically withdrawing funds from different accounts, retirees can potentially minimize their tax exposure and maintain a more stable income stream.

As individuals approach retirement, it is crucial to recognize the potential for rising taxes and to prepare accordingly. The assumption that retirement will equate to a lower tax burden can lead to financial pitfalls and unexpected challenges. By understanding the implications of tax-deferred accounts, staying informed about economic trends, and implementing strategic tax management practices, retirees can navigate the complexities of retirement taxes with confidence. Ultimately, proactive planning is essential to ensure that retirement savings are not eroded by unforeseen tax liabilities, allowing individuals to enjoy their golden years with financial health.

Curtis shared:“The other component is you always kind of see taxes expand, it feels like. And I ask people in the future, do you think taxes are going to go down, stay the same, or go up? And most people, what we've found is they say, you know, I think probably if taxes move, they're probably not going down, they're probably going up. And so there's a few factors to consider when looking at that.”

Video Link:

About Curtis Cottle

Curtis Cottle is a Certified Financial Fiduciary, visionary growth strategist and founder of one of Michigan's fastest-scaling financial services firms. He specializes in retirement planning, estate planning, and strategic tax strategies designed to help families and business owners protect and grow their wealth.

At the core of his firm's approach is a deep emphasis on strategic tax planning as it relates to retirement, helping clients keep more of what they've earned and build long-term financial confidence.

He's the creator of the Wealth Wellness Checkup, a strategy experience that uncovers financial blind spots and can help people make prudent, informed decisions. The firm is built to simplify complexity, bring structure to planning, and aims to deliver personalized strategies that work in the real world.

With nearly two decades of experience, Curtis focuses on building lasting relationships, and aims to help people pursue financial independence through a disciplined strategy.

When he's not driving growth or designing new campaigns, you'll find him investing in his team, building partnerships, or spending time with his family, living the same values his business is built on: fun, unity, and getting things done.

Learn more:

Recent News & Interviews



Curtis Cottle Discussed Taxes Eating Up IRAs and 401(k)s

Curtis Cottle Discussed Social Security Timing & Strategy Curtis Cottle Discussed Market Risk & the Sequence of Returns Trap

DISCLAIMER

Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Investing involves the risk of loss. Insurance, Consulting and Education services offered through SBC Financial. SBC Financial is a separate and unaffiliated entity from Simplicity Wealth. The Certified Financial Fiduciary (CFF) designation, attained by Curtis Cottle, is issued and governed by the National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF). To attain the CFF, the adviser completed a one-day training course, passed an 80-question exam, and underwent a background check. The adviser pays initial fees for the training/exam and an annual renewal fee to maintain the designation. This payment creates an incentive to obtain and use the designation. The CFF is an educational certification and is not an indicator of the adviser's investment performance, quality of service, or client experience. This is not endorsed or approved by the Social Security Office or any other Government Agency. This information is provided as general information and is not intended to be specific financial guidance. Before you make any decisions regarding your personal financial situation, you should consult a financial or tax professional to discuss your individual circumstances and objectives.