Sunrise Group Inc. Honors Dr. Pamela Williamson During Black History Month For Transformational Leadership And Impact On Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - GetNews) sunRISE Group Inc. proudly recognizes Dr. Pamela Williamson, President & CEO of WBEC-West, this Black History Month for her outstanding leadership and enduring contributions to expanding access and opportunity for women entrepreneurs nationwide.







With more than two decades of executive leadership experience, Dr. Williamson has built a legacy grounded in empowerment, strategic growth, and measurable impact. Since 2008, she has led WBEC-West through sustained expansion and innovation - forging strong corporate alliances, strengthening supplier diversity initiatives, and creating meaningful pathways for women-owned businesses to compete and thrive in competitive markets.

Under her leadership, WBEC-West has deepened corporate engagement and elevated supplier inclusion efforts, directly advancing opportunities for WBENC-certified women-owned businesses. Her work has helped thousands of entrepreneurs gain increased visibility, enhanced credibility, and greater access to national and regional supply chains.

Dr. Williamson is widely respected for her ability to translate vision into action - aligning corporations, community partners, and women-owned businesses around shared goals that drive economic growth and inclusion. She has received multiple recognitions for her visionary leadership and lasting contributions to women's economic empowerment and supplier diversity advancement.

“Dr. Williamson's impact reaches far beyond organizational success,” said a Neetu Sadhwani, sunRISE Group Inc.“Her work continues to open doors for women entrepreneurs and strengthen the broader business ecosystem.”

Statement from Dr. Pamela Williamson

“Black History Month is a time to recognize progress, resilience, and the responsibility we share to keep expanding opportunity,” said Dr. Williamson.“When we invest in women entrepreneurs, we strengthen families, communities, and supply chains. My commitment - and the commitment of WBEC-West - is to continue building pathways that give women-owned businesses the visibility, access, and support they need to grow and lead.”

Her journey stands as a powerful reminder that true leadership is not only about achieving success - it is about lifting others as you rise.

About s un RISE Group Inc.

s un RISE Group Inc. is a leading technology consulting and solutions firm that empowers organizations through data-driven innovation, advanced analytics, and tailored IT services. Focused on complex enterprise project management, talent acquisition, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, s un RISE Group Inc. serves clients across the United States, Canada, and India. The company combines cutting-edge solutions with deep industry expertise to help businesses optimize operations, harness emerging technologies, and achieve strategic goals. As a certified minority and women-owned business, s un RISE Group Inc. champions diversity and inclusion while delivering sustainable, high-impact results for its clients and communities.

About WBEC-West

WBEC-West, the Women's Business Enterprise Council-West, is committed to driving growth, fostering equity, and inspiring innovation among women-owned businesses across the Western United States. Through its comprehensive certification, education, and advocacy efforts, WBEC-West empowers women entrepreneurs to connect with major corporations, government agencies, and organizations looking to diversify their supply chains.

As a proud Regional Partner Organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WBEC-West supports a dynamic network of women-owned businesses in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Hawaii, and beyond. Its initiatives are designed to remove barriers and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs, offering access to invaluable resources, tailored educational programs, and high-impact networking events.