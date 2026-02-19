Women Lead The Way In Automotive F&I Leadership Anthology, Training Camp With Adam Marburger Debuts #1 Hot New Release In Automotive & Transportation

MENAFN - GetNews) Danelle Delgado and Amy Hitch add high level leadership strategies to Training Camp with Adam Marburger.







Training Camp with Adam Marburger: The Black Belt Road to Success, a forthcoming leadership anthology, features eight top professionals in the automotive finance and insurance (F&I) industry and debuted as a #1 Hot New Release in the Automotive & Transportation category on Amazon. Drawing on Marburger's experience as founder of Ascent Dealer Services and host of Training Camp with Adam Marburger, the book applies leadership principles inspired by Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to dealership operations, team development, and sales strategy.

Danelle Delgado, author of the chapter The Velvet Hammer, opens the anthology with her insights on navigating a male-dominated industry.

“The auto industry didn't just accept me-it matched me,” Delgado says, describing her approach to executive coaching and aligning high-performing F&I teams.

Amy Hitch brings her analytics expertise to the forefront.

“Data doesn't lie; structure your decisions around what the numbers show,” she notes, illustrating how dealerships can leverage metrics to optimize team efficiency and results.

Kyle Watson, UFC veteran and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, shares how martial arts mindset informs leadership:

“I'm a white belt for life. That mindset keeps me hungry and humble,” Watson says, describing how he mentors both automotive leaders and young fighters at Watson Martial Arts in St. Louis.

Chris Saraceno discusses prioritization and resilience.

“Balance your priorities or the business will balance them for you,” he observes, showing strategies to guide teams toward measurable success.

Glenn Lundy, founder of the 800% Elite Automotive Club, emphasizes operational discipline:

“Discipline isn't punishment. It's freedom,” Lundy states, explaining processes that sustain long-term dealership performance.

Chris Martinez highlights team transformation:

“The biggest shifts in my life came right after the biggest hits,” he says, demonstrating techniques for turning underperforming teams into high-performing units.

Joe St. John shares lessons on customer engagement.

“You can't force the customer; you guide them through the process,” he notes, emphasizing effective sales techniques and client-centered service.

Jeremy Soileau underscores the importance of leadership pipelines and talent retention.

“Invest in your people, and they will invest back in the business,” Soileau says, emphasizing sustainable team development and employee engagement.

All contributors support Riverbend Rescue, assisting families across the St. Louis and Riverbend region, reflecting the anthology's dual focus on professional excellence and community impact.

The anthology demonstrates Marburger's philosophy that preparation, discipline, and mentorship form the foundation of leadership success. Executives and team leads can apply the strategies outlined in the book to optimize F&I operations, develop high-performing teams, and cultivate leadership talent.

About Adam Marburger

Adam Marburger is founder of Ascent Dealer Services and host of Training Camp with Adam Marburger, coaching dealership leaders and F&I teams nationwide. He combines martial arts-inspired leadership with actionable business strategies to improve culture and operational results.

About the Book

Training Camp with Adam Marburger: The Black Belt Road to Success is a leadership anthology featuring eight top F&I professionals. Pre-orders are available through Amazon, and the book provides actionable guidance for executives seeking to elevate team performance, leadership, and business results.