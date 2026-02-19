Charcot Marie Tooth Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 10+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Charcot Marie Tooth Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Charcot Marie Tooth pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Charcot Marie Tooth therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's Charcot Marie Tooth Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Charcot Marie Tooth treatment.

The leading Charcot Marie Tooth Companies such as Pharnext SA, InFlectis BioScience, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Charcot Marie Tooth Therapies such as PXT3003, NMD670, MD1003, Engensis (VM202), Remibrutinib, Teriflunomide, Cladribine (MAVENCLAD®) and others.

Charcot Marie Tooth Overview

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) is a group of inherited neurological disorders that affect the peripheral nerves, which are responsible for movement and sensation in the limbs. Named after the three physicians who first described it in 1886, CMT is also known as hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy (HMSN). It is one of the most common inherited neurological disorders, affecting about 1 in 2,500 people. CMT is characterized by progressive muscle weakness and atrophy, primarily in the legs and feet, and, in later stages, in the hands and arms.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Emerging Drugs

PXT3003: Pharnext SA

PXT3003, is a novel fixed-dose synergistic combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol formulated as an oral solution given twice a day. The three individual components of PXT3003 were selected to downregulate the overexpression of PMP22 protein, leading to improvement of neuronal signaling in dysfunctional peripheral nerves that are an essential part of the pathophysiology of this disease. PXT3003 could also have a positive effect on other cellular types of the motor unit such as the axon (direct protection), neuromuscular junctions or muscle cells. It is currently in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Charcot Marie tooth disease type 1A.

IFB-088: InFlectis BioScience

IFB-088 is an orally available small molecule capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier, a cell layer that protects the brain from disease-causing agents and toxins that may be present in the blood. IFB-088 also serves as an inhibitor of certain glutamate receptors. These receptors are involved in a process called excitotoxicity, in which neurons are over-stimulated and fire much more than needed, leading to nerve damage. IFB 088 has the potential to treat several demyelinating subtypes including CMT 1A, CMT 1B and CMT 1E, which affects 150,000 people in the U.S. and Europe. The Company is now planning a Phase II clinical trial in the United States and Europe. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Charcot Marie tooth disease.

Charcot Marie Tooth Companies

Pharnext SA, InFlectis BioScience, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Coverage- Global

Charcot Marie Tooth Companies- Pharnext SA, InFlectis BioScience, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Charcot Marie Tooth Therapies- PXT3003, NMD670, MD1003, Engensis (VM202), Remibrutinib, Teriflunomide, Cladribine (MAVENCLAD®) and others.

Charcot Marie Tooth Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Charcot Marie Tooth Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

