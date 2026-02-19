Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 8+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Report



On February 18, 2026- Sanofi initiated a study to investigate the long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy of lunsekimig in adult participants with inadequately controlled CRSwNP who have completed a previous lunsekimig CRSwNP clinical study (also referred to as the parent study ACT18207).

On February 12, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company announced a phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Lebrikizumab/LY3650150 in Participants With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps on Background Intranasal Corticosteroids.

On February 11, 2026- AstraZeneca conducted a phase IIIb study is to describe changes from baseline in (1) participant-reported nasal congestion as evaluated by the nasal congestion score (NCS) and (2) participant-reported sino-nasal symptoms as evaluated by sino-nasal outcome test, 22 item (SNOT-22) following initiation of tezepelumab treatment.

DelveInsight's Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps treatment.

The leading Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Companies such as Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and others. Promising Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Therapies such as Tezepelumab, Verekitug (UPB-101), GR1802, Dupilumab SAR231893, Mepolizumab, lunsekimig, Itepekimab (SAR440340), CM310, Omalizumab and others.

The Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Overview

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is a persistent inflammatory condition affecting the nasal passages and sinuses, characterized by the growth of benign polyps. These polyps, which are soft, painless, and non-cancerous, arise from the mucous membranes and can obstruct the nasal airways, leading to significant breathing difficulties. Patients often experience symptoms such as nasal congestion, a reduced sense of smell, facial pain or pressure, and nasal discharge. The condition is distinct from other forms of chronic rhinosinusitis due to the presence of these polyps, which play a critical role in the chronic nature and severity of the disease.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Emerging Drugs Profile

GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKline

GSK3511294 (depemokimab) is a novel investigational treatment being studied for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Depemokimab is thought to work by inhibiting interleukin-5 (IL-5), a key cytokine involved in the type 2 inflammatory response that drives eosinophilic inflammation in CRSwNP. Blocking IL-5 may help reduce polyp size and improve symptoms. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

CM326: Keymed Biosciences Co

CM326 is a monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). The rationale for targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) with CM326 is based on its role in the pathogenesis of CRSwNP. TSLP is a key cytokine involved in the initiation and maintenance of type 2 inflammatory responses, which are characteristic of CRSwNP. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Treatment.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps market.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Companies

Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and others

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Companies- Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and others.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Therapies- Tezepelumab, Verekitug (UPB-101), GR1802, Dupilumab SAR231893, Mepolizumab, lunsekimig, Itepekimab (SAR440340), CM310, Omalizumab and others.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKlineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CM310: Keymed BiosciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Key CompaniesChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Key ProductsChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps- Unmet NeedsChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps- Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Analyst ViewsChronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Key CompaniesAppendix

