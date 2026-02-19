More Than $7 Billion Pledged For Gaza At Washington Peace Council Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra)-- Financial donations and contributions allocated to support the Gaza Strip have exceeded $7 billion, it was announced during the opening session of the Peace Council meeting held in Washington.U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed documents outlining the financial pledges for Gaza alongside participating world leaders.Trump stated that the donations were provided by a number of countries, while other nations committed to deploying police forces to help stabilize the situation inside Gaza. Additional countries, he said, will undertake the task of training and supporting Palestinian police forces."Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and hope for a new and harmonious future. It is a very important and vital region," Trump said during his opening remarks at the Peace Council meeting in Washington.He added that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will work to raise an additional $2 billion to support the territory.Trump also noted that Norway will host a Peace Council event, while Japan will organize another fundraising event for countries in the region.Describing the occasion as one of the most important days of his professional career, Trump expressed his eagerness to work with world leaders in the coming years to advance peace efforts, praising the commitments made in support of Gaza.