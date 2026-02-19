Musician Perry Farrell Pays Homage To Les Paul At The Les Paul Recording Studio - Photo And Caption
The singer, songwriter and iconic frontman for Jane's Addiction helped push underground rock music into the mainstream in the late 1980s and has since earned the reputation as the "Godfather of Alternative Music." Beyond his past work with Jane's Addiction, Farrell has made a lasting mark on the music industry by founding the festival Lollapalooza, the global multi-genre event that has reshaped how audiences experience live music.
The Les Paul Recording Studio also features Les Paul's prized Ampex 5258 Sel-Sync machine called "the Octopus," the Les Paul lathe and sound on sound box along with state-of-the-art newest recording digital technologies. For more information about the Les Paul Recording Studio please visit les-paul
Photo Credit: Pedro Martinez
