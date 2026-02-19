Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2025 And Declares A Dividend

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.2 million or $0.39 per share compared to net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2025 were $137.0 million compared to $124.2 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $7.1 million or $0.86 per share compared to net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 were $543.0 million compared to $509.5 million last year.

Fiscal year 2025 opened against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, shifting trade dynamics, and uneven demand across North American markets. These dynamics, combined with ongoing labor constraints, rising costs, and continued dependence on imported materials, created a complex operating environment for distributors and manufacturers across the sector. Goodfellow navigated these uncertain conditions to achieve a 6.6%, or $33.4 million, increase in revenues, while earnings decreased by $6.2 million as compared to last year. Recently acquired value-added lumber handling and kiln-drying assets in the U.S. had a meaningful non-recurring impact on results for the year, supporting solid revenue growth while generating significant integration costs that reduced earnings. Although broader economic conditions may support only stable and modest growth next year, Goodfellow enters the year with solid fundamentals that position the Company to manage uncertainty and strengthen its position as an industry leader.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.