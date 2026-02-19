Calavo Growers To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA PAULA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a global leader in sourcing, packing and distribution of fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and processing of guacamole and other avocado products, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2026, and file its Form 10-Q after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.

Investor Contact

Alex Villalta and Will Swett

Financial Profiles, Inc.

...

310-622-8236