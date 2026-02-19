403
Arab Official Hopes For Resolutions, Measures For Palestinians' Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mazyad
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Deputy chief of the Arab mission in Washington Khaled Hosni expressed on Thursday hopes that the resolutions and measures by the Board of Peace held its first meeting under chairmanship of US President Donald Trump would serve Palestinians and their legitimate rights.
Speaking to KUNA at the end of the meeting featuring 40 representatives, Hosni said Arab countries took part in the gathering as a unified Islamic and Arab voice for the interest of Palestinians.
The Arab League hopes that its participation in the board would be a push for Trump to maintain his position which rejects the annexation of the West Bank, the displacement of Palestinians and the confiscation of their property, he moted.
Arab countries participating in this board would closely monitor discussions and measures as part of their principled support for the fair Palestinian cause, he stated.
Earlier in the day, Trump thanked Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait for having all contributed more than USD 7 billion toward the relief package.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah announced during the board's first meeting Kuwait's contribution of USD one billion in support of the Gaza Board of Peace.
He underlined Kuwait's commitment to supporting all endeavors to alleviate suffering of the Palestinian people and restore security and stability to the Gaza Strip. (end)
