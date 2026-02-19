Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend On Common Shares
In a continuing process of providing steady, consistent and growing quarterly dividends for more than a decade, the per share dividend amount represents a 14.8% increase from 2025.
CGI has the ability to pay two types of dividends to common shareholders: regular (taxable) dividends, such as this one, and capital gains dividends. Since CGI qualifies as an investment corporation for Canadian income tax purposes, the payment of capital gains dividends allows the Company to recover taxes paid, or payable, on realized capital gains.
CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinve stments.ca
website:
