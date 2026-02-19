Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Capital, Inc. Announces Date Of Annual Meeting


2026-02-19 05:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORYDON, Indiana, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank, today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The Bank currently has seventeen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank's website at For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank's aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

Contact:
Joshua P. Stevens
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
First Capital, Inc.
200 Federal Drive, N.W.
Corydon, Indiana 47112
(812) 738-1570


