Liberty Gold Strengthens Executive Team To Support Advancement Of Black Pine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the"Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of two senior leaders to Vice President positions, further strengthening the executive team as the Company advances its flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold Project toward development.

Susie Bell has been promoted to Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and Matthew Zietlow has been promoted to Vice President, Permitting and External Affairs. These appointments reflect Liberty Gold's continued evolution from a discovery focused organization to a disciplined U.S. gold developer advancing toward delivery.

Ms. Bell brings more than 23 years of experience in investor relations and corporate communications within the mining sector and has been with Liberty Gold since 2017. She has led Liberty Gold's capital markets engagement and corporate communications strategy through successive stages of project advancement, strengthening institutional relationships and enhancing the Company's external positioning as it transitions toward development.

Mr. Zietlow brings over 30 years of experience in mine permitting, regulatory compliance, reclamation, and closure across multiple jurisdictions in the western United States. His leadership has been integral to advancing Black Pine responsibly and collaboratively through federal and state permitting processes, as well as expanding Liberty Gold's visibility within Idaho and local communities. Mr. Zietlow's promotion recognizes the increasing importance of disciplined permitting, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory execution as Black Pine progresses along a defined development pathway.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold stated,“As Liberty Gold transitions from discovery to delivery, building depth and continuity within our leadership team is essential. Susie and Matt have each demonstrated exceptional judgment, accountability, and alignment with our execution driven strategy. Their contributions have already been critical to our progress at Black Pine, and these promotions reflect both the responsibilities they are carrying today and the role they will play as we advance toward development. We are strengthening the organization deliberately to support the next phase of value creation.”-driven strategy. Their contributions have already been critical to our progress at Black Pine, and these promotions reflect both the responsibilities they are carrying today and the role they will play as we advance toward development. We are strengthening the organization deliberately to support the next phase of value creation.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S. focused gold development company building and advancing a pipeline of gold assets in the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining friendly gold regions. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho, a large scale, past-producing run-of-mine heap leach system being advanced through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. Liberty Gold also controls the Goldstrike Project in Utah, which remains an important part of the Company's U.S. gold asset portfolio. The Company's strategy is to responsibly develop high quality, long-life gold projects in supportive jurisdictions, led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development and delivering long term value.

