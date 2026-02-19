403
US Foreign Trade Deficit Hits USD 70.3 Bln In Dec. '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The US international trade in goods and services deficit recorded USD 70.3 billion in December 2025, up USD 17.3 billion from USD 53.0 billion in November, according to a government report issued on Thursday.
In their latest report, the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that December exports were USD 287.3 billion, USD 5.0 billion less than November exports.
Meanwhile, imports registered USD 357.6 billion, USD 12.3 billion more than a month earlier, added the report.
It clarified that the surge in December trade deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of USD 15.7 billion to USD 99.3 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of USD 1.6 billion to USD 29.0 billion.
For 2025, the goods and services deficit decreased USD 2.1 billion, or 0.2 percent, from 2024. Exports increased USD 199.8 billion or 6.2 percent. Imports increased USD 197.8 billion or 4.8 percent. (end)
