Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 71 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.