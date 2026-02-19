Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, today provided an updated investor presentation for fourth quarter 2025 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at #key-investors-materials.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 71 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.
| SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
| JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
