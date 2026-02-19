First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. First Harrison currently has seventeen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at . For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank's aforementioned website.
Contact:
Joshua P. Stevens
Chief Financial Officer
812-738-1570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment