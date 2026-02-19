Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend


2026-02-19 04:46:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORYDON, Ind., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 (thirty-one cents) per share of common stock, according to Michael C. Frederick, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026.

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. First Harrison currently has seventeen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at . For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank's aforementioned website.

Contact:
Joshua P. Stevens
Chief Financial Officer
812-738-1570


MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110765648



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search