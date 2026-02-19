Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


2026-02-19 04:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the“Company”) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend will be payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of aggregates and other building materials. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Specialties business provides high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit or .

