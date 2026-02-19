403
CONVERGENCE GAMES SHOWCASES OVER 30 OF THE HOTTEST AA AND INDIE TITLES COMING TO CONSOLE AND PC IN 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fourth Floor is proud to share tonight's Convergence Games Showcase video links following another successful event. Hosted by Dodger and Jesse Cox, in partnership with IGN, the event debuted over 30 highly anticipated AA and Indie games for 2026, including first gameplay reveals, world premieres, and exclusive content from Curve Games, Gambit Digital, and Playside.
The Convergence Games Showcase featured:
A Fighter's Nova Mindara! (Gambit Digital) -
A Storied Life Tabitha (Secret Mode) -
Altered Alma (Critical Reflex) -
Aphelion (DON'T NOD) -
Battlestar Galactica Scattered Hopes (Dotemu) -
Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime (offbrand games) -
Burden Street Station (Critical Reflex) -
DenshAttack! (Fireshine Games) -
Drowned Lake (Critical Reflex) -
Echoes of Mora (Dan Sherida)n -
Emberville (Cygnus Cross) -
Everything is Crab (Secret Mode) -
Far Far West (Fireshine Games) -
Gecko Gods (Super Rare Games) -
GIMMIKO (Critical Reflex) -
Grime II (Kwalee) -
Gunboat God (Fireshine Games) -
How Many Dudes?* (Butterscotch Shenanigans) -
ITER-8 (Fireshine Games) -
Lost Castle 2 (Goldpact) -
Mayak (Nikita Nplus1) -
Modulus (Kwalee) -
MOUSE P.I. For Hire (PlaySide) -
Multi-game montage (Gambit Digital) -
Nomori (Enchanted Works) -
NUTMEG! A Nostalgic Deckbuilding Football Manager (Secret Mode) -
Please, Watch The Artwork (Thomas Waterzooi) -
Prime Monster (Cavalier Game Studios) -
Rhell Warped Worlds & Troubled Times (Yogscast Games) -
Rune Dice* (Kwalee) -
snacktorio (TNgineers) -
Teeto (Super Rare Games) -
Townseek (Super Rare Games) -
Turnbound (Gambit Digital) -
Wax Heads (Curve Games) -
“We've kicked off 2026 with an absolute barnstormer of a show. Each year, Convergence continues to grow and has established itself as the go-to showcase for indie game discovery. With a mix of trailers, gameplay, and surprise appearances from some of the world's most-loved gaming creators, the format continues to deliver real value to smaller publishers and indie studios and to bring communities together to celebrate this beloved sector. Convergence is 100% focused on the overall indie community, and we look forward to taking things to the next level later this year,” said Rich Keith, CEO of Fourth Floor.
Stay connected by signing up for the Convergence Substack or following us on TikTok and Bluesky for updates.
*Previously released trailer. Live gameplay will feature as part of the showcase.
ABOUT FOURTH FLOOR
Established in 2017, Fourth Floor is a global games marketing services business. The firm specialises in helping brands reach gaming communities and players by creating campaigns that engage audiences and build emotional connections. Services include influencer marketing, campaign strategy and insight, advocacy programs, event management, merchandising solutions and creative video production supplied by the award-winning in-house studio Explosive Alan Productions - all driven by its proprietary Insight Engine technology. Fourth Floor's clients include AAA publishers like Activision-Blizzard, EA and Square-Enix; indie champions such as Curve Games, Secret Mode and Yogscast Games, and tech providers including Nvidia.
