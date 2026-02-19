Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman Participates As Observer In 1St Board Of Peace Meeting


2026-02-19 04:30:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Oman participated on Thursday as an observer in the first Board of Peace meeting held in the United States capital Washington, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi headed the delegation at the meeting, which saw the participation of political leaders, heads of governments, and officials, said the Omani Foreign Ministry in a statement.
During the meeting, the general vision for the Board's work for the upcoming phases were reviewed, especially for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, where several parties announced voluntary financial contributions to support recovery. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

