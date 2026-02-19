Irhythm Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|236,012
|$
|419,597
|Marketable securities
|347,751
|115,956
|Accounts receivable, net
|75,706
|79,941
|Inventory
|21,634
|14,039
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|21,662
|16,286
|Total current assets
|702,765
|645,819
|Property and equipment, net
|151,599
|125,092
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|41,827
|47,564
|Restricted cash
|8,358
|8,358
|Goodwill
|862
|862
|Long-term strategic investments
|69,913
|61,902
|Other assets
|44,718
|41,852
|Total assets
|$
|1,020,042
|$
|931,449
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,256
|$
|7,221
|Accrued liabilities
|128,747
|84,900
|Deferred revenue
|4,201
|2,932
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|16,686
|15,867
|Total current liabilities
|151,890
|110,920
|Long-term senior convertible notes
|649,504
|646,443
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|908
|8,579
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion
|64,994
|74,599
|Total liabilities
|867,296
|840,541
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 32,526 shares issued and 32,297 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, respectively; and 31,621 shares issued and 31,392 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024
|32
|31
|Additional paid-in capital
|980,757
|874,607
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|403
|165
|Accumulated deficit
|(803,446
|)
|(758,895
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 229 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|(25,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|152,746
|90,908
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,020,042
|$
|931,449
| IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|208,890
|$
|164,325
|$
|747,138
|$
|591,839
|Cost of revenue
|60,835
|49,257
|219,888
|184,308
|Gross profit
|148,055
|115,068
|527,250
|407,531
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|21,046
|19,081
|84,610
|71,459
|Acquired in-process research and development
|740
|302
|3,036
|32,371
|Selling, general and administrative
|122,004
|99,768
|492,553
|418,565
|Impairment charges
|1,979
|-
|4,458
|641
|Total operating expenses
|145,769
|119,151
|584,657
|523,036
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,286
|(4,083
|)
|(57,407
|)
|(115,505
|)
|Interest and other income, net:
|Interest income
|5,337
|5,740
|21,521
|21,938
|Interest expense
|(3,322
|)
|(3,320
|)
|(13,154
|)
|(12,821
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(7,589
|)
|Other income, net
|1,725
|481
|5,442
|1,253
|Total interest and other income, net
|3,740
|2,901
|13,809
|2,781
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|6,026
|(1,182
|)
|(43,598
|)
|(112,724
|)
|Income tax provision
|447
|151
|953
|565
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,579
|$
|(1,333
|)
|$
|(44,551
|)
|$
|(113,289
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.39
|)
|$
|(3.63
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.39
|)
|$
|(3.63
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|32,258
|31,343
|32,004
|31,196
|Diluted
|33,332
|31,343
|32,004
|31,196
| IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation*
|Net income (loss)1
|$
|5,579
|$
|(1,333
|)
|$
|(44,551
|)
|$
|(113,289
|)
|Interest expense
|3,322
|3,320
|13,154
|12,821
|Interest income
|(5,337
|)
|(5,740
|)
|(21,521
|)
|(21,938
|)
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(1,822
|)
|(843
|)
|(5,711
|)
|(1,902
|)
|Income tax provision
|447
|151
|953
|565
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,254
|5,289
|20,742
|20,715
|Stock-based compensation
|21,106
|16,008
|88,283
|75,978
|Impairment charges
|1,979
|-
|4,458
|641
|Business transformation costs
|692
|2,416
|3,033
|11,072
|Intellectual property litigation costs2
|3,070
|-
|10,070
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|7,589
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34,290
|$
|19,268
|$
|68,910
|$
|(7,748
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation*
|Net income (loss), as reported1
|$
|5,579
|$
|(1,333
|)
|$
|(44,551
|)
|$
|(113,289
|)
|Impairment charges
|1,979
|-
|4,458
|641
|Business transformation costs
|692
|2,416
|3,033
|11,072
|Intellectual property litigation costs2
|3,070
|-
|10,070
|-
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(1,822
|)
|(843
|)
|(5,711
|)
|(1,902
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|7,589
|Tax effect of adjustments3
|211
|-
|(89
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|9,709
|$
|240
|$
|(32,790
|)
|$
|(95,889
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share reconciliation*
|Net income (loss) per share, as reported1
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.39
|)
|$
|(3.63
|)
|Impairment charges per share
|0.06
|-
|0.14
|0.02
|Business transformation costs per share
|0.02
|0.08
|0.09
|0.35
|Intellectual property litigation costs per share2
|0.09
|-
|0.31
|-
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments per share
|(0.05
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.18
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt per share
|-
|-
|-
|0.24
|Tax effect of adjustments per share3
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.01
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(3.08
|)
|Weighted-average shares, basic
|32,258
|31,343
|32,004
|31,196
|Weighted-average shares, diluted
|33,332
|31,710
|32,004
|31,196
| IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (continued)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation*
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses, as reported
|$
|145,769
|$
|119,151
|$
|584,657
|$
|523,036
|Impairment charges
|(1,979
|)
|-
|(4,458
|)
|(641
|)
|Business transformation costs
|(692
|)
|(2,416
|)
|(3,033
|)
|(11,072
|)
|Intellectual property litigation costs2
|(3,070
|)
|-
|(10,070
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|140,028
|$
|116,735
|$
|567,096
|$
|511,323
|Free cash flow reconciliation*
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|26,212
|$
|19,232
|$
|80,863
|$
|3,390
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,723
|)
|(6,844
|)
|(46,342
|)
|(33,942
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|14,489
|$
|12,388
|$
|34,521
|$
|(30,552
|)
*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.
1Net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, includes acquired in-process research and development expense of $0.7 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes acquired in-process research and development expense of $0.3 million and $32.4 million, respectively.
2 Excludes third-party attorneys' fees and expenses associated with patent litigation brought against the Company by Welch Allyn, Inc. and Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., subsidiaries of Baxter International, Inc.
3 Income tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments listed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment