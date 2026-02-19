Wealthfront To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2026 Financial Results On March 11, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH), a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, today announced that it will release fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Wealthfront will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Access to the live webcast of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Investor Relations page on Wealthfront's website at wealthfront. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website and will be accessible for one year.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Since pioneering the automated investing category in 2011, the company has grown into a leading consumer fintech that helps clients achieve their financial goals with innovative saving, investing, borrowing, and lending products. Wealthfront's expanding suite of high-quality, low-cost offerings helps digital natives earn more on their savings, borrow at lower rates, and keep more of their returns. To learn more and get started, visit or download the Wealthfront app.

Contacts

ir@

Media: ...