Gaming And Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results, Establishes 2026 Guidance And Declares 2026 First Quarter Dividend Of $0.78 Per Share

(in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenue $ 407.0 $ 389.6 $ 1,594.8 $ 1,531.5 Income From Operations $ 363.4 $ 308.2 $ 1,201.5 $ 1,130.7 Net income $ 275.4 $ 223.6 $ 850.4 $ 807.6 FFO (1) (4) $ 339.0 $ 287.9 $ 1,114.2 $ 1,062.1 AFFO (2) (4) $ 290.0 $ 269.7 $ 1,120.1 $ 1,060.9 Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) $ 379.0 $ 354.0 $ 1,466.9 $ 1,374.3 Net income, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $ 0.94 $ 0.79 $ 2.95 $ 2.87 FFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $ 1.16 $ 1.01 $ 3.86 $ 3.77 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $ 0.99 $ 0.95 $ 3.88 $ 3.77 Annualized dividend per share $ 3.12 $ 3.04 Dividend yield based on period end stock price 6.98 % 6.31 %



___________________________________________

(1) Funds from operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; severance charges; capitalized interest; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property; stock based compensation expense; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; losses on debt extinguishment; severance charges; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.

(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented,“Our record fourth quarter and full year 2025 results reflect recent acquisitions and financing arrangements and growth from our expanding base of leading regional gaming operator tenants and tribal relationships. Together, these factors are expected to drive accelerating growth in 2026. Long term tenant stability remains the bedrock of our approach to underwriting. To this end, lease coverage across each of our five largest tenants remains strong. On an operating basis, fourth quarter total revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $407.0 million, while AFFO grew 7.5% to $290.0 million. Our record results and the strength of our leases continue to highlight the diligence of our underwriting and our ability to deliver relationship-driven innovative financing solutions to current and prospective tenants.

“Despite the difficult transaction and financing environment in 2025, we executed three new transactions, totaling approximately $876 million of capital deployment, at a blended cap rate of over 9% while also deploying incremental capital for previously announced transactions, such as those with PENN Entertainment and Bally's. Our current pipeline, which includes the ongoing development funding for Bally's Chicago, Live! Virginia, and our tribal partnerships, as well as several projects with PENN Entertainment, amounted to approximately $2.6 billion of future capital outlays, as of December 31, 2025, at a blended cap rate over 8%. We kicked off 2026 with the $27 million land acquisition for the Live! Virginia Casino & Hotel development, the first stage of the $467 million total commitment to The Cordish Companies, and completed the acquisition of the real property assets of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort for $700 million, at an 8% cap rate. Post these transactions, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio remains below the low end of our target range.

“During the fourth quarter, we provided $201.6 million in funding for Bally's Chicago, leaving $738.4 million of investment remaining on our $940 million commitment as of December 31, 2025. The project continues to advance consistent with our expectations and timeline toward its 2027 opening. In addition, the land-based conversion of Bally's Baton Rouge concluded with a successful grand opening in early December, as we capped off our $111 million investment in the period.

“As we look over the medium-term, with a strong in place pipeline, our balance sheet remains well prepared to accommodate the aforementioned $2.6 billion of committed financing. At period end, our net financial leverage stood at 4.6x, well below our target range of 5.0x to 5.5x. This balance sheet positioning allows us to fulfill our financial commitments, without equity, and remain at the low end of our target range, while driving accretive and accelerating AFFO growth. As such, we believe GLPI is well positioned for long-term growth, driven by our strong gaming operator relationships, our rights and options to participate in select tenants' future growth and expansion initiatives, an environment conducive to supporting a healthy pipeline of new agreements, and our ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates. We further believe that our tenants' strength, combined with our balance sheet and liquidity, positions the Company to grow cash flows, support dividend growth, and build value for shareholders in 2026 and beyond.”

Recent Developments



On February 11, 2026, GLPI exercised its option to acquire the real property assets of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort for a purchase price of $700 million and additional rent of $56.0 million.

On January 15, 2026, GLPI entered into a development agreement with The Cordish Companies ("Cordish") to fund up to $440 million of real estate construction costs for the Live! Virginia Casino & Hotel, and acquired the project land for $27 million-representing a total commitment of $467 million at an 8.0% cap rate.

During the fourth quarter, provided development funding for Bally's Chicago of $201.6 million as part of the $940 million development commitment (8.5% cap rate).

On December 4, 2025, following the receipt of the National Indian Gaming Commission declination letter, GLPI funded its $45.3 million share of the $200 million Term B loan tranche for the Caesars Republic Sonoma County resort. The Term B loan was issued at an original issue discount of 3% and yields SOFR plus 9%, with a SOFR floor of 1%. The remaining $180 million commitment, priced at a 12.50% fixed rate was undrawn at year-end. Upon or prior to maturity of the 6-year loans, the Dry Creek Rancheria Bank of Pomo Indians ("Dry Creek") will lease back the property to an affiliate of GLPI, and GLPI will sublease the property back to an affiliate of Dry Creek for no less than $112.5 million for 45 years. Annual rent on the sublease will be based on a 9.75% capitalization rate.

The Bally's Baton Rouge grand opening occurred in December. The Company funded $111 million for the project at an incremental rental yield on the development funding, and subsequent rent post opening at 9%.

On November 3, 2025, the Company funded $150 million at a 7.79% cap rate for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN") M Resort hotel tower and conference space expansion.

On October 15, 2025, GLPI acquired the real estate assets of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino for $183.75 million, at an initial 8.2% cap rate, which was placed into the Strategic Gaming Leases. As of December 31, 2025, GLPI has funded $56.6 million of the $110 million Ione Loan for the tribe's Acorn Ridge casino development that is scheduled to open in February 2026.



Dividends

On February 18, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock that will be payable on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

On December 19, 2025, the Company paid its fourth quarter dividend of $0.78 per share to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025.

2026 Guidance

Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is providing AFFO guidance for the full year 2026 based on the following assumptions and other factors:



The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than: anticipated fundings of approximately $575 million to $650 million related to current development projects which will be funded relatively evenly by quarter throughout 2026; $225 million of funding for PENN's Aurora facility late in second quarter of 2026; the completion of the Lincoln acquisition for $700 million in February of 2026; and, the anticipated settlement of $363.3 million of our forward equity on June 1, 2026. The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.



The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2026 will be between $1.207 billion and $1.222 billion, or between $4.06 and $4.11 per diluted share and OP/LTIP units.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2025, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 69 gaming and related facilities, including the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd"), the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) and 1 facility under development for Bally's in Chicago, Illinois, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Cordish, 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing"), 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") and 1 gaming facility managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states. The Company also extends loans that produce fixed or variable returns which may convert into leased rent upon project completion or stabilization.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Rental income $ 346,409 $ 333,979 $ 1,367,943 $ 1,330,620 Income from investment in leases, sales type 3,837 3,764 15,126 5,004 Income from investment in leases, financing receivables 51,893 47,648 195,649 185,430 Interest income from real estate loans 4,892 4,224 16,034 10,492 Total income from real estate 407,031 389,615 1,594,752 1,531,546 Operating expenses Land rights and ground lease expense 14,126 12,228 55,408 47,674 General and administrative 12,316 14,362 63,488 59,571 Gains from dispositions of property - - (125 ) (3,790 ) Depreciation 64,144 64,759 265,864 260,152 (Benefit) provision for credit losses, net (46,947 ) (9,940 ) 8,664 37,254 Total operating expenses 43,639 81,409 393,299 400,861 Income from operations 363,392 308,206 1,201,453 1,130,685 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (92,616 ) (97,847 ) (373,881 ) (366,897 ) Interest income 5,140 13,816 28,796 45,989 Losses on debt extinguishment - - (3,783 ) - Total other expenses (87,476 ) (84,031 ) (348,868 ) (320,908 ) Income before income taxes 275,916 224,175 852,585 809,777 Income tax expense 560 565 2,229 2,129 Net income $ 275,356 $ 223,610 $ 850,356 $ 807,648 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (8,059 ) (6,398 ) (25,245 ) (23,028 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 267,297 $ 217,212 $ 825,111 $ 784,620 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.94 $ 0.79 $ 2.95 $ 2.87 Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.94 $ 0.79 $ 2.95 $ 2.87 Other comprehensive income Net income $ 275,356 $ 223,610 $ 850,356 $ 807,648 Reclassification of derivative gain to interest expense (24 ) - (33 ) - Gain on cash flow hedges - - 967 - Comprehensive income 275,332 223,610 851,290 807,648 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (8,059 ) (6,398 ) (25,275 ) (23,028 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $ 267,273 $ 217,212 $ 826,015 $ 784,620





GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Current Year Revenue Detail

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Building base rent Land base rent Percentage rent and other rental revenue Interest income on real estate loans Total cash income Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments (1) Ground rent in revenue Accretion on leases Total income from real estate Amended PENN Master Lease $ 54,874 $ 10,759 $ 6,471 $ - $ 72,104 $ 4,951 $ 980 $ - $ 78,035 PENN 2023 Master Lease 64,801 - 55 - 64,856 4,453 - - 69,309 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 61,483 17,814 8,121 - 87,418 1,858 2,279 - 91,555 PENN Morgantown - 797 - - 797 - - - 797 Caesars Master Lease 16,587 5,933 - - 22,520 1,630 330 - 24,480 Horseshoe St Louis Lease 6,097 - - - 6,097 220 - - 6,317 Boyd Master Lease 20,879 2,946 3,047 - 26,872 (2,364) 495 - 25,003 Boyd Belterra Lease 738 474 501 - 1,713 (376) - - 1,337 Bally's Master Lease 26,939 - - - 26,939 - 2,431 - 29,370 Bally's Master Lease II 15,319 - - - 15,319 (66) 882 - 16,135 Maryland Live! Lease 19,412 - - - 19,412 - 2,165 3,458 25,035 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 12,941 - - - 12,941 - 308 2,230 15,479 Casino Queen Master Lease 2,677 - - - 2,677 (508) - - 2,169 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease - 3,837 - - 3,837 - - - 3,837 Rockford Lease - 2,080 - - 2,080 - - 506 2,586 Rockford Loan - - - 3,067 3,067 - - - 3,067 Tioga Downs Lease 3,695 - - - 3,695 - 1 587 4,283 Strategic Gaming Leases 5,484 - - - 5,484 - 106 822 6,412 Ione Loan - - - 1,372 1,372 - - - 1,372 Bally's Chicago Lease 2,565 5,000 - - 7,565 (7,565) - - - Dry Creek - - - 453 453 - - - 453 Total $ 314,491 $ 49,640 $ 18,195 $ 4,892 $ 387,218 $ 2,233 $ 9,977 $ 7,603 $ 407,031

(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2025.





Year Ended December 31, 2025 Building base rent Land base rent Percentage rent and other rental revenue Interest income on real estate loans Total cash income Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments (1) Ground rent in revenue Accretion on leases Total income from real estate Amended PENN Master Lease $ 217,329 $ 43,035 $ 26,029 $ - $ 286,393 $ 19,807 $ 2,685 $ - $ 308,885 PENN 2023 Master Lease 245,871 - (79) - 245,792 18,780 - - 264,572 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 245,930 71,256 32,486 - 349,672 7,432 8,703 - 365,807 PENN Morgantown - 3,185 - - 3,185 - - - 3,185 Caesars Master Lease 65,493 23,729 - - 89,222 7,378 1,320 - 97,920 Horseshoe St Louis Lease 24,071 - - - 24,071 1,194 - - 25,265 Boyd Master Lease 82,970 11,785 12,187 - 106,942 (7,442) 1,792 - 101,292 Boyd Belterra Lease 2,933 1,894 2,001 - 6,828 (1,155) - - 5,673 Bally's Master Lease 106,863 - - - 106,863 - 10,176 - 117,039 Bally's Master Lease II 46,680 - - - 46,680 (133) 3,661 - 50,208 Maryland Live! Lease 77,648 - - - 77,648 - 8,580 13,478 99,706 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 51,617 - - - 51,617 - 1,236 8,790 61,643 Casino Queen Master Lease 21,371 - - - 21,371 (828) - 20,543 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease - 15,130 - - 15,130 - - (4) 15,126 Rockford Lease - 8,214 - - 8,214 - - 2,053 10,267 Rockford Loan - - - 12,167 12,167 - - - 12,167 Tioga Downs Lease 14,737 - - - 14,737 - 6 2,295 17,038 Strategic Gaming Leases 12,382 - - - 12,382 - 423 1,744 14,549 Ione Loan - - - 3,414 3,414 - - - 3,414 Bally's Chicago Lease 2,565 20,000 - - 22,565 (22,565) - - - Dry Creek - - - 453 453 - - - 453 Total $ 1,218,460 $ 198,228 $ 72,624 $ 16,034 $ 1,505,346 $ 22,468 $ 38,582 $ 28,356 $ 1,594,752

(1) Includes $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the year ended December 31, 2025.





Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 275,356 $ 223,610 $ 850,356 $ 807,648 Gains from dispositions of property - - (125 ) (3,790 ) Real estate depreciation 63,657 64,276 263,920 258,219 Funds from operations $ 339,013 $ 287,886 $ 1,114,151 $ 1,062,077 Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments (2,233 ) (9,840 ) (22,468 ) (56,102 ) Other depreciation 487 483 1,944 1,933 Amortization of land rights 4,269 3,442 17,079 13,270 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 3,383 3,057 13,267 11,229 Accretion on investment in leases (7,603 ) (7,213 ) (28,356 ) (28,966 ) Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities 114 115 431 473 Stock based compensation 4,616 5,252 21,181 24,262 Capitalized interest (5,120 ) (3,538 ) (15,788 ) (4,395 ) Losses on debt extinguishment - - 3,783 - Severance - - 6,320 - (Benefit)/provision for credit losses, net (46,947 ) (9,940 ) 8,664 37,254 Capital maintenance expenditures - (35 ) (157 ) (134 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 289,979 $ 269,669 $ 1,120,051 $ 1,060,901 Interest, net (1) 86,687 83,248 341,964 317,945 Income tax expense 560 565 2,229 2,129 Capital maintenance expenditures - 35 157 134 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (3,383 ) (3,057 ) (13,267 ) (11,229 ) Capitalized interest 5,120 3,538 15,788 4,395 Adjusted EBITDA $ 378,963 $ 353,998 $ 1,466,922 $ 1,374,275 Net income, per diluted common shares and OP units $ 0.94 $ 0.79 $ 2.95 $ 2.87 FFO, per diluted common share and OP units $ 1.16 $ 1.01 $ 3.86 $ 3.77 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units $ 0.99 $ 0.95 $ 3.88 $ 3.77 Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding Diluted common shares 283,437,937 275,634,352 280,042,898 273,534,076 Diluted OP/LTIP units 8,321,025 8,111,510 8,316,553 8,050,914 Diluted common shares and OP/LTIP units 291,758,962 283,745,862 288,359,451 281,584,990

(1) Excludes non-cash interest expense gross ups related to certain ground leases.





Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 378,963 $ 1,466,922 General and administrative expenses 12,316 63,488 Stock based compensation (4,616 ) (21,181 ) Severance charge - (6,320 ) Cash net operating income (1) 386,663 1,502,909 ______________________________________________

(1) Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.







Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 8,474,261 $ 8,148,719 Investment in leases, financing receivables, net 2,557,504 2,333,114 Investment in leases, sales-type, net 248,421 254,821 Real estate loans, net 247,999 160,590 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 1,072,163 1,091,783 Cash and cash equivalents 224,314 462,632 Held to maturity investment securities - 560,832 Other assets 84,947 63,458 Total assets $ 12,909,609 $ 13,075,949 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,641 $ 5,802 Accrued interest 106,253 105,752 Accrued salaries and wages 10,209 7,154 Operating lease liabilities 242,481 244,973 Financing lease liabilities 61,219 60,788 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 7,203,731 7,735,877 Deferred rental revenue 205,786 228,508 Other liabilities 65,029 41,571 Total liabilities 7,901,349 8,430,425 Equity Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) - - Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 283,037,310 and 274,422,549 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,830 2,744 Additional paid-in capital 6,613,488 6,209,827 Retained deficit (1,990,770 ) (1,944,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 904 - Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties 4,626,452 4,268,562 Non-controlling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (8,224,939 units outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 381,808 376,962 Total equity 5,008,260 4,645,524 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,909,609 $ 13,075,949



Debt Capitalization

The Company's debt structure as of December 31, 2025 was as follows:

Years to Maturity

Interest Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $2,090 Million Revolver Due December 2028 2.9 5.016 % 331,624 Term Loan Credit Facility Due September 2027 1.7 5.016 % 600,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 2.4 5.750 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 3.0 5.300 % 750,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 4.0 4.000 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 5.0 4.000 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032 6.0 3.250 % 800,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due February 2033 7.1 5.250 % 600,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033 7.9 6.750 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2034 8.7 5.625 % 800,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2037 11.8 5.750 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2054 28.7 6.250 % 400,000 Other 0.7 4.780 % 140 Total long-term debt 7,281,764 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (78,033 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts $ 7,203,731 Weighted average 7.0 5.026 %



Rating Agency – Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor's BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody's Ba1



Funding commitments

As of December 31, 2025, the Company has entered into various commitments or call rights to finance/acquire future investments in gaming and related facilities for our tenants. These are detailed in the table below. Our tenants retain the option to decline our financing for certain projects and may seek alternative financing solutions. The inclusion of a commitment in this disclosure does not guarantee that the financing will be utilized by the tenant in circumstances where a tenant has the option.

Description Estimated Commitment amount Amount funded at December 31, 2025 Relocation of Hollywood Casino Aurora(1) $225 million None Funding associated with a landside move at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs(2) $150 million None Potential transaction at the former Tropicana Las Vegas site with Bally's $175 million $48.5 million Real estate construction costs for Bally's Chicago $940 million $201.6 million Construction costs for a landside development project at Casino Queen Marquette $16.5 million $9.6 million Ione Loan to fund a new casino development near Sacramento, California $110 million $56.6 million Call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln $700 million None Funding commitment for the future site and construction for Live! Virginia Casino & Hotel $467 million None Delayed draw term loan for Dry Creek Rancheria Resort development $180 million None



(1) PENN anticipates completing the relocation of its riverboat casino in Aurora to a land based facility in the first half of 2026. The Company anticipates funding $225 million at a 7.75% capitalization rate.

(2) The Company has agreed to fund, if requested by PENN in their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million at a 7.10% capitalization rate.

We seek to provide an opportunity to invest in the growth opportunities afforded by the gaming industry, with the stability and cash flow opportunities of a REIT. GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Under these arrangements, in addition to rent, the tenants are required to pay the following executory costs: (1) all facility maintenance, (2) all insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, including coverage of the landlord's interests, (3) taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties (other than taxes on the income of the lessor) and (4) all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. The Company also extends loans that produce fixed or variable returns which may convert into leased rent upon project completion or stabilization.

Property and lease information

The Company has disclosed the following key terms of its Master Leases and Single Property Leases in the tables below, along with the properties within each lease at December 31, 2025. We believe the following key terms are important for users of our financial statements to understand.

The coverage ratio is a defined term in each respective lease agreement with our tenants and represents the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAR to rent expense for the properties contained within each lease. Adjusted EBITDAR is defined in each respective lease but is generally consistent with the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA as described in the Results of Operations section of this Management Discussion and Analysis, plus rent expense paid to GLPI.

Certain leases have a minimum escalator coverage ratio governor as disclosed below. Before a rent escalation of up to 2% on the building base rent component of each lease can occur, the minimum coverage ratio for these leases needs to be 1.8 to 1 for the applicable lease year.

The reported coverage ratios below with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months were provided by our tenants for the most recently available time period. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy. Rent coverage ratios are not reported for ground leases, leases with development projects or on leases that have been in effect for less than twelve months.

The Amended PENN Master Lease, the Amended Pinnacle Master Lease, the Boyd Master Lease, and the Belterra Park Lease each include (i) a fixed rent component, a portion of which escalates annually by up to 2% if specified rent coverage thresholds are met, and (ii) a percentage rent component tied to property performance. The percentage rent component is recalculated periodically, every five years for the Amended PENN Master Lease and every two years for the other leases, based on 4% of the average annual net revenues of the applicable facilities in excess of a contractually defined baseline, subject to certain floors.



Master Leases Penn 2023 Master Lease Amended Penn Master Lease Operator PENN PENN Properties Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA M Resort Henderson, NV Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME Hollywood Casino at the Meadows Washington, PA Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS Commencement Date 1/1/2023 11/1/2013 Lease Expiration Date 10/31/2033 10/31/2033 Remaining Renewal Terms 15 (3x5 years) 15 (3x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.1 1.1 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 1.5% (1) 2% Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 1.86 2.12 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A 1.8 Yearly Anniversary for Realization November November Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A 5 years Next Reset N/A Nov-28



(1) In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.

Master Leases Amended Pinnacle Master Lease Bally's Master Lease Operator PENN Bally's Properties Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO Bally's Evansville Evansville, IN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN Bally's Dover Casino Resort Dover, DE Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos) Black Hawk, CO L'Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA Quad Cities Casino & Hotel Rock Island, IL Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino Tiverton, RI L'Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi Biloxi, MS Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV Plainridge Park Casino Plainville, MA Commencement Date 4/28/2016 6/3/2021 Lease Expiration Date 4/30/2031 6/2/2036 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.2 1.35 (1) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% (2) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 1.69 (3) 1.99 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May June Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A Next Reset May 2026 N/A



(1) If the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Coverage ratio for escalation purposes excludes adjusted revenue and rent attributable to the Plainridge Park facility as well as certain other fixed rent amounts.



Master Leases Bally's Master Lease II Casino Queen Master Lease Operator Bally's Bally's Properties Bally's Kansas City Kansas City, MO Casino Queen Marquette Marquette, IA Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel Shreveport, LA Bally's Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA Draft Kings at Casino Queen (4) East St. Louis, IL The Queen Baton Rouge (4) Baton Rouge, LA Commencement Date 12/16/2024 12/17/2021 Lease Expiration Date 12/15/2039 12/31/2036 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes (5) Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.35 (1) 1.35 (1) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum (2) (3) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 2.60 N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization December December Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A



(1) If the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2. For the Casino Queen Master Lease the test begins on the first anniversary after both development projects are completed and open to the public.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.

(4) Effective July 1, 2025, these properties were transferred to Bally's Master II and the associated annual rental income of $28.9 million was reallocated from the Casino Queen Master Lease to Bally's Master Lease II. The Bally's Master Lease II rent coverage ratio has been restated on a proforma basis.

(5) If a default were to occur under the Casino Queen Master Lease, the Company has the right under the terms of the lease to elect to amend Bally's Master Lease II and place the assets into it, which carries a corporate guarantee.

Master Leases Boyd Master Lease Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease Operator Boyd Caesars Properties Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf Bettendorf, IA Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo Waterloo, IA Commencement Date 10/15/2018 10/1/2018 Lease Expiration Date 4/30/2031 9/30/2038 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.2 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 1.75% (1) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 2.45 1.71 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May October Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A Next Reset May 2026 N/A



(1) Building base rent will be increased by 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.

Master Leases Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease Strategic Gaming Leases (1) Operator Cordish Strategic Properties Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex Deadwood, SD Live! Casino Pittsburgh Greensburg, PA Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Deadwood, SD Baldini's Casino Sparks, NV Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino Sunland Park, NM Commencement Date 3/1/2022 5/16/2024 Lease Expiration Date 2/28/2061 5/31/2049 Remaining Renewal Terms 21 (1x11 years, 1x10 years) 20 (2x10 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.4 (2) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 1.75% 2% (2) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 2.45 1.84 (3) Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization March June Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A



(1) Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.

(2) The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenant's adjusted revenues total $75 million or more. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.

(3) Coverage ratio above is proforma for the acquisition of the real estate assets of Sunland Park which closed on October 15, 2025.

Single Property Leases Belterra Park Lease Horseshoe St Louis Lease Morgantown Lease MD Live! Lease Operator Boyd Caesars PENN Cordish Properties Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Horseshoe St. Louis Hollywood Casino Morgantown Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland Cincinnati, OH St. Louis, MO Morgantown, PA Hanover, MD Commencement Date 10/15/2018 9/29/2020 10/1/2020 12/29/2021 Lease Expiration Date 04/30/2031 10/31/2033 10/31/2040 12/31/2060 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 30 (6x5 years) 21 (1x11 years, 1x10 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Yes No Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.2 N/A 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes N/A Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 1.25% (1) 1.25% (2) 1.75% Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 3.06 1.98 N/A 3.50 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May October December January Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A N/A N/A Next Reset May 2026 N/A N/A N/A



(1) For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

Single Property Leases Tropicana Lease Tioga Downs Lease Rockford Lease Bally's Chicago Lease Operator Bally's American Racing and Entertainment (managed by Hard Rock) Bally's Properties Tropicana Las Vegas Tioga Downs Hard Rock Casino Rockford Bally's Chicago Development Las Vegas, NV Nichols, NY Rockford, IL Chicago, IL Commencement Date 9/26/2022 2/6/2024 8/29/2023 7/18/2025 Lease Expiration Date 9/25/2072 2/28/2054 8/31/2122 7/31/2040 Remaining Renewal Terms 49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years) 32 years and 10 months (2x10 years, 1x12 years and 10 months) None 20 (4 x 5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes No Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.35 (1) 1.4 1.4 1.35 (1) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum (2) 1.75% (3) 2% (2) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2025 N/A 1.95 N/A N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization October March September August Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A N/A N/A



(1) Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary and increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial lease term.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company's current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company's real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, severance charges, capitalized interest, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, losses on debt extinguishment, severance charges, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and severance charges.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, including coverage of the landlord's interests, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our future growth and cash flows in 2026 and beyond, 2026 AFFO guidance, the future issuance of securities and the Company benefiting from recent portfolio additions and completed transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expects,”“believes,”“estimates,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“should” or“anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the ability of GLPI or its partners to successfully complete construction of various casino projects currently under development for which GLPI has agreed to provide construction development funding, including Bally's Chicago, and the ability and willingness of GLPI's partners to meet and/or perform their respective obligations under the applicable construction financing and/or development documents; the impact that higher inflation and interest rates and uncertainty with respect to the future state of the economy could have on discretionary consumer spending, including the casino operations of our tenants; unforeseen consequences related to U.S. government economic, monetary or trade policies and stimulus packages on inflation rates interest rates and economic growth; the ability of GLPI's tenants to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including, without limitation, to satisfy obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the degree and nature of GLPI's competition; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing GLPI's planned acquisitions or projects; the potential of a new pandemic, or similar national health crisis, including its effect on the ability or desire of people to gather in large groups (including in casinos), which could impact GLPI's financial results, operations, outlooks, plans, goals, growth, cash flows, liquidity, and stock price; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT, given the highly technical and complex Internal Revenue Code provisions for which only limited judicial and administrative authorities exist, where even a technical or inadvertent violation could jeopardize REIT qualification and where requirements may depend in part on the actions of third parties over which GLPI has no control or only limited influence; GLPI's ability to satisfy certain asset, income, organizational, distribution, shareholder ownership and other requirements on a continuing basis in order for GLPI to maintain its REIT status; the ability and willingness of GLPI's tenants and other third parties to meet and/or perform their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with GLPI, including lease and note requirements and in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold GLPI harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; the ability of GLPI's tenants to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of GLPI's properties, to deliver high quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract customers; GLPI's ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service and comply with financial covenants under GLPI's outstanding indebtedness; GLPI's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI, including for the satisfaction of GLPI's funding commitments to the extent drawn by its partners, acquisitions or refinancings due to maturities; with respect to our tenant funding commitments, the amounts drawn and the timing of these draws may be different than what the Company assumed; adverse changes in GLPI's credit rating; the availability of qualified personnel and GLPI's ability to retain its key management personnel; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to real estate, REITs or to the gaming, lodging or hospitality industries; changes in accounting standards; the impact of weather or climate events or conditions, natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other international hostilities, war (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East) or political instability; the risk that the historical financial statements included herein do not reflect what the business, financial position or results of operations of GLPI may be in the future; other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and other factors described in GLPI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.

