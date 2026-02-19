Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Deputy PM, UK Foreign Sec. Discuss Bilateral Ties


2026-02-19 04:15:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed Thursday bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation across various fields with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Coope.
This came during a phone call between both sides, during which they also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest pertinent to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and partnership, according to the UAE's official news agency (WAM).
They further exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote regional peace, security and sustainable stability, it said. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

