Contractor Spotlight: Inside The Washington Crossing State Park Visitor Center Project With Kappa Construction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) has released the latest installment of its Contractor Spotlight video series, featuring an exclusive on site look at the Washington Crossing State Park Visitor Center project. In this episode, CCT's Executive Director Cyndie Williams tours the project with Phil Kamaratos of Kappa Construction, offering viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes perspective on one of the region's most anticipated public facilities. The park is about 8 miles north of Trenton, at the historical site where George Washington crossed the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War.

The video highlights the craftsmanship, coordination, and technical expertise driving the project forward. Kamaratos walks Williams through key construction phases, design features, and the collaborative approach that has defined the build. From structural elements to finishing details, the episode showcases the skill and professionalism of the union carpenters and contractors, bringing the visitor center to life.

“This project is a great example of what happens when experienced contractors and highly trained union carpenters work together,” said Williams.“Kappa Construction's leadership and commitment to quality are evident in every part of this site.”

“It's an opportunity to honor history while delivering a modern, high‐quality facility that will serve the public for generations,” said Kamaratos.“Working alongside the skilled union carpenters on this site has been exceptional. Their craftsmanship and professionalism are what make a project like this truly stand out.”

The Washington Crossing State Park Visitor Center will serve as a modern gateway to one of New Jersey's most historically significant locations. The new facility is designed to enhance the visitor experience, support educational programming, and preserve the legacy of Washington's iconic crossing of the Delaware River.

